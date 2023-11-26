"They say I be running around": Patrick Beverley calls out critics after spectacular defensive stats emerge

Patrick Beverley has been known as a defensive threat in the NBA throughout his career. Despite this, critics often call him out for being 'nothing else but a role player with a loud mouth'. Some might argue that Beverley doesn't have the numbers in his individual stats column to back up his claims. However, it appears that the critics are wrong as some defensive stats have recently emerged online.

Beverley reposted a tweet that showed his defensive stats whenever he locked down his opponents. The post suggests that players are shooting 40-106 (37.7%) from the field and 11-39 (28.2%) from three when guarded by Beverley this season. The 35-year-old is clearly proud of his accomplishments as he hit back at his critics.

"They say I be running around," Beverley wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking at Patrick Beverley's defensive prowess

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

Patrick Beverley's NBA career has been defined by his exceptional defensive skills. Renowned for his relentless and aggressive style of play, the American has established himself as one of the league's most fierce defenders. His defensive tenacity, along with an unwavering resolve, has positioned him as a dominant force on the basketball court.

Throughout his tenure in the league, Beverley consistently displayed an exceptional knack for disrupting the opponent's offenses. His defensive instincts, swift footwork, and remarkable ability to anticipate plays have made him a constant headache for rival guards.

Beverley's defensive impact transcends mere statistical records. While his numbers might not always mirror his influence, his capability to disrupt opponents' flow, generate turnovers, and amplify his team's defensive intensity holds immeasurable value. His defensive adaptability enables him to defend various positions, making him an invaluable asset in diverse defensive strategies.

Patrick Beverley's defensive mindset isn't limited to individual matchups but is deeply ingrained in his on-court leadership. His vocal presence, coupled with a willingness to sacrifice his body for pivotal stops, establishes the tone for his team's defensive endeavors. Whether it's diving for loose balls, taking charge, or consistently contesting shots, Beverley's commitment to defense underscores his determination to make a significant defensive impact.

In a league where offensive prowess typically garners attention, Beverley's unwavering dedication to defensive excellence is a standout quality. His defensive resolve, leadership, and readiness to undertake the gritty aspects often evade recognition in traditional statistics but are fundamental to his team's triumphs.