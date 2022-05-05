"They have the scoops of ice-cream in the sundae, you know, LeBron, AD" - Max Kellerman shuts down Stephen A. Smith's proposal for the LA Lakers to trade LeBron James

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a rough season. A trade that was supposed to make them the best team in the Western Conference, quite literally, made them one of the worst.

Russell Westbrook took a relentless barrage of personal and professional criticism from the media and fans. However, Stephen A. Smith, on ESPN's "First Take," made some interesting comments pertaining to James' tenure with the Lakers:

"I think the Los Angeles Lakers should strongly consider trading LeBron James."

Max Kellerman, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," broke down Smith's and Keyshawn's comments. Kellerman believes it is not a great idea, stating:

"One of the things that you mentioned Key and you have long said and I agree with you, they have the scoops of ice-cream in the sundae, you know, LeBron (James), AD (Anthony Davis). They just need to add the right kind of condiments around it. "

Kellerman explained why the comparisons with the younger teams in the league are not apt, stating:

"You also played some devil's advocate here and said 'Look, if they trade LeBron, this is why. You get an influx of young talent, look around the league, the Celtics,' and you started naming teams 'They're getting it done, they're getting it done,' and I had a Keyshawn Johnson reaction in my mind, 'Are they really getting it done though?'"

Kellerman highlighted how the young teams (the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks) in the league are struggling to win the championship. Historically, this has not been the Lakers formula for success.

The LA Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference this season with a record of 33-49. They were in the bottom 10 in both offensive (110.3) and defensive rating (113.3).

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James probably lost credibility with the Lakers front-office after the Westbrook trade.

Despite what Stephen A. Smith might believe, it is not in the LA Lakers' best interest to trade James, at least not right now. LeBron James has expressed an interest in playing with his son, Bronny James. Eventually, we could see an exit from the Lakers.

However, after a disastrous season, the Lakers should trade as much as they can to acquire ancillary pieces that support James and Anthony Davis.

