"They shamelessly lie": LA Lakers fans fuming after L2M report vs Heat shows refs called it right despite unfavorable whistles

The LA Lakers recently faced the Miami Heat, where they lost by only a point when the game concluded at 108-107. Many Lakers fans were frustrated with the turn of events considering the many suspicious no-calls during the Monday night matchup. However, according to Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman, there were no missed calls in the last two minutes of the game.

LA Lakers fans aren't happy to hear about this and have expressed distaste on social media. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"They shamelessly lie, hate to see it"

"this one tho?"

"Who said we had a problem with the last two minutes? Whole game Bron was getting hacked lmfao f**k outta here wit that last 2 min report"

"What about before the last 2 minutes lmfao"

"THEY’RE LYING WTFFF"

"Refs said 'nah we’re on our bully shi this year bron'”

"this has to be a joke"

"The nba missed calls the rest of the 46 minutes tho."

Can the LA Lakers pick up the pieces after an early season struggle?

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Seven games have passed for the LA Lakers and things are looking good for the team. After a heartbreaking 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, LA now has a losing 3-4 record. This puts them in the 10th spot in the Western Conference, which is in a similar position to where they were at the beginning of the last season.

While many fans were expecting a much better start this year, it seems like the opposite might happen. The question on every Lakers fan's mind right now is, will they be able to bounce back? Honestly speaking, there are a lot of aspects LA needs to work on if they wish to find success this year. But that doesn't mean they're hopeless.

Looking at their current roster, they're showing a lot of promise and could become a scary team once they get it together. Understandably, a new roster playing in less than 10 games together isn't enough time for them to work like a well-oiled machine. However, they'll need to pick up the pace soon before it becomes too difficult for the Lakers to keep up with the stacked Western Conference.