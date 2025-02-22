"They should sign Angel Reese": Fans react as struggling Philadelphia 76ers sign Alex Reese

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers continued to retool their roster midseason, recently signing big man Alex Reese to a two-way contract. The move garnered varied reactions from fans, who took to social media to make their thoughts known.

Ad

Reese, who played for 16 games in the G League for the Rip City Remix and averaged 19.3 points, comes in and will try to shore up the Sixers, who are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-35 record.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not soon after, varied fan comments started to pour in for the post on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some of the comments made reference to WNBA star Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who is not related to Alex Reese.

"At this point, they should sign Angel Reese," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I thought she player for Chicago," another said.

"Angel Reese brother got signed to Sixers. Congrats," still one commented.

Then some just could not understand what the Philadelphia 76ers were doing.

"Sixers lead the league in $10 an hour players! a user pointed out.

"Who?" one comment simply put.

"76ers are in shambles holy hell," a concerned fan said.

Ad

"Yup its official. We are in tank mode," another suggested.

Alex Reese was the latest player signed by the Philadelphia 76ers to midseason contracts after David Roddy and Lonnie Walker IV.

Joel Embiid laments poor form amid Philadelphia 76ers struggles

The struggles of the Philadelphia 76ers can largely be attributed to the inability of resident superstar Joel Embiid to play at a high level this season because of a knee injury.

Ad

He admitted it, saying that it is frustrating how in no way he is at the level he wants to play in.

Embiid shared to reporters (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"I'm sure you figure it out. The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now, and it sucks. But I believe I probably need to fix the problem and I'll be back at that level."

Ad

He went on to say:

"But it's hard to have the trust when you're not yourself. I'm not as dominant as I was a couple months ago, but that doesn't mean I still can't have a lot of impact on the game .... There's no excuses; it's just the way it is. Just got to keep finding ways to figure it out and get better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the ongoing NBA campaign, Embiid has only played in 18 out of a possible 45 games so far for the Philadelphia 76ers. But despite that, he has been posting solid numbers of 24.3 points. 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 30 minutes per game.

A lot was expected from the Sixers this season after signing multiple-time All-Star Paul George to create a "Big 3" with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But with their big man not at full strength and George having his struggles, the team has had difficulty soaring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.