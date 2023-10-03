"They sleep tho 6’1 vibes"- Patrick Beverley brags about claiming spot among big men over special feat in NBA

Patrick Beverley is used to being overlooked. The 6-foot-1 guard is often the smallest man on the floor when he plays. However, the gritty Beverley is a force on the glass. He wants everyone to stop sleeping on his rebounding abilities.

Beverley took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out his rebounding skills. He quote-tweeted a list of the players with the most offensive rebounds on missed free throws in the last five seasons. Beverley was eighth on the list. He wanted everyone to know about it, too.

“They sleep tho 6’1” vibes,” Beverley wrote.

He wants people to stop doubting him as a sneaky good rebounder due to his shorter stature. The guard fights hard and does not fear a tussle for the board. He is a pest on the floor and that transfers to the free throw line, where Beverley often messes with opponents before crashing for the rebound.

His effort makes up for his lack of size. He was one of only two players in the top nine on the list who is not a center. The other was Bobby Portis, who is still 6-foot-11.

Patrick Beverley as a rebounder

Patrick Beverley does much more on the floor than just defend. He is not known for his scoring abilities. However, he ground his way to a long NBA career with other skills.

One of those skills is rebounding. He often rebounds above his height and averaged at least four rebounds per game in seven seasons of his 11-year career.

Beverley won the Hustle Award in 2017, given to a player who put forth a greater effort than most on the floor.

He is also a solid and pesky defender. He was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2017. He made the second team in 2014 and 2020.

Beverley was forced to earn his way into the NBA. He was a second-round pick at 42 overall in the 2009 Draft out of Arkansas. He was drafted by the Lakers but was waived before the season started.

Beverley then played overseas in Europe. He played in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia from 2008-2012. He then got a chance with the Houston Rockets in 2013. He has been in the NBA since then. He played for the Rockets, then LA Clippers, where he spent most of his career.

Patrick Beverley has bounced around since then. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and now Philadelphia 76ers.