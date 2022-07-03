“They have a standard, they have a culture, they have won” - NBA analyst believes the Miami Heat will be the best destination for Kevin Durant, says she’ll be insufferable if he joins the Heat

Since Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade, the NBA has been taking guesses at possible landing spots for the forward. Joy Taylor believes the Miami Heat will be the best fit for KD, saying she would be "insufferable" if that happens.

Durant's request for a trade came as a shock to the world. The two-time NBA champ seemed interested in going the distance with the Brooklyn Nets, which he made clear by signing a four-year deal. Next season will be the first of his four-year contract, but he might not be playing in Brooklyn.

With Durant almost on his way out, it is likely Kyrie Irving will leave, too. Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season, but that was not enough to make KD stay.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Taylor gave a run down of her top five landing spots for KD. While she mentioned teams that have a good chance of trading for KD, her top spot is Miami.

"Knowing me, obviously, the Heat is the No.1 destination for me for Kevin Durant. Obviously, I'd love to see Kevin Durant go to the Miami Heat because I'm selfish, and I would be insufferable if this happens.

"I also think this would make sense. And I don't just think that there's reports that he wants to go to the Heat or the Suns."

After listing out players that could be included in a trade package, except for Jimmy Butler and maybe Bam Adebayo, she continued:

"The other part of this that I think will be great for Kevin Durant outside of the city of Miami, which is a wonderful place to live, is they have a standard, they have a culture, they have won. They were one Jimmy Butler three from going to the finals. So, this is not a situation where it's a bunch of players thrown together, they don't have any history of being able to make things work, elevate stars. Clearly, the Big 3 is the best example of that. So, this will be a great destination for Kevin Durant."

It has been reported that Durant listed the Suns as his most preferred landing spot. However, nothing has materialized on that end.

Kevin Durant is reportedly still interested in playing with Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Durant's request for a trade is baffling to many, especially since Irving chose to stay with the team. Although there were disagreements between Irving and the Nets front office, the All-Star guard chose to honor his commitment to KD.

Recent reports have revealed that the duo is still interested in playing together, just not in Brooklyn. Brian Windhorst has said the LA Lakers' desperation makes it feasible to land both players, but it is highly unlikely.

Although KD has spent three years with the Nets, he has only played two seasons with Irving. On both occasions, the duo failed to go past the playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals.

