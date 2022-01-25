“They still collectively have soul searching to do” - Richard Jefferson says Anthony Davis' return will not entirely help the LA Lakers improve 

Former NBA player turned analyst Richard Jefferson believes that Anthony Davis' return will not resolve the LA Lakers' issues entirely. Davis has been out because of an MCL sprain he suffered following his collision with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt in December. The Lakers were 16-13 for the season before that game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. https://t.co/MOBSzzrYYJ

Since then, they have lost 11 of their 18 games in AD's absence. The team has struggled to consistently produce strong performances on the defensive end, which has led to the majority of their losses thus far. Davis' return has been considered pivotal to the LA Lakers' hopes of turning things around.

But Richard Jefferson thinks the Lakers have several other issues aside from Anthony Davis' absence and that his return is not the only thing that will help them get back on track. Here's what he said on ESPN's NBA Today show recently:

"To answer the question is Anthony Davis going to solve it all? It's not like when you're looking at Giannis and what his team's record is when he's in there. Ultimately he's (Davis) one of the top five big men in this league. Whoever is adding that type of talent, it's going to be an improvement, but they (Lakers) still collectively have soul searching to do once he comes back."

Indeed, the LA Lakers haven't been up to the task as a unit, especially on defense. They haven't shown a sense of urgency in each of their games, leaving them hovering around the .500 mark 47 games into the campaign.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis' return would also mean that the Lakers will have key pieces like LeBron James and Trevor Ariza playing alongside him more regularly, should AD stay healthy. That could prove to be the ideal balance that Frank Vogel has been searching for in the lineup, with Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley playing as the guards.

Anthony Davis likely to play the LA Lakers-Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday

Anthony Davis' status was listed as a game-time decision for the LA Lakers' match against the Miami Heat on Sunday. He did not play, though, and reports have suggested that the ten-year veteran could be in the Lakers' lineup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game in BKN, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game in BKN, per the Lakers.

Davis is currently listed as probable for this contest. If he plays, it will be his first game since December 17th, when he injured his knee during a match against the T'Wolves. Dwight Howard will likely make way for AD in the starting lineup.

The Lakers had intended to play Anthony Davis at the five to have better scoring opportunities on offense because of his ability to space the floor. It will also give the Lakers an advantage on defense when they switch, as AD can be a solid defender on the perimeter.

