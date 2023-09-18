“They think he’s prime Bron”: NBA fans baffled at reports stating Trail Blazers want Heat to empty their assets for Damian Lillard 

This offseason, the Damian Lillard saga has been the biggest topic in the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers star has requested a trade, but only has his sights set on one destination.

From the beginning, Damian Lillard and his camp have made it clear that the Miami Heat is where they want to go. The two sides have had endless trade talks, but a deal hasn't come close to being done.

Part of why things haven't progressed is because Portland continues to demand a high price for their franchise player. Recent reports on discussions has sent NBA fans into a tailspin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Given how star trades have happened in the past, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't wrong to command a high price for Lillard. As a smaller market team, this trade is their best chance to set the franchise up for the future.

NBA fans might have the wrong view on a Damian Lillard trade

The main gripe NBA fans have regarding the Damian Lillard trade is Portland asking for too much. They feel that a 33-year-old star isn't worth a haul of assets. However, one could argue he is.

Even at his age, Damian Lillard is one of the top offensive players in the league today. Last season, he posted a career-high 32.2 points in 58 games. Despite being in his mid 30s, he's proven he still has multiple years left at his peak.

Lillard's high-level production is why the Miami Heat are fully focused on trading for him. If they can pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they'll have a trio who can seriously contend for a championship. Lack of offensive firepower is one of the main things that hurt them this past postseason.

Due to advancements in sports science, guys are playing a high level longer than ever before. LeBron James is a prime example. In his 21st season, he is still one of the top players in the league.

Since players have been able to extend their primes, there's no doubt Lillard won't be able to do the same. Especailly considering he is among the top outside shooters in the game. Barring a major injury, he'll be able to be an impact player for the next few years.

Adding Lillard gives Miami multiple swings at a title as he and Butler descend from their apex. Becuase of this, the Trail Blazers aren't wrong to still view him as a franchise-altering asset.