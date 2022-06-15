“They were thinking the same thing about Tom Brady” - John Salley believes LeBron James will win 2 more championships, says him having 4 championships is not enough

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has made a habit of reaching the NBA playoffs throughout his illustrious career. James has been a dominant force, showcasing his ability to carry his team on deep runs in the postseason.

James has appeared in numerous playoff games, but his teams have struggled in recent years. After coming into the 2021-22 season with aspirations of contending for a title, the Lakers were one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

Although LeBron continues to see his age climb, he's still showcased the ability to be a dominant player. He averaged 30.3 points per game last year. While it wasn't the year that LeBron wanted, there's still plenty of reason to believe James can return to the playoffs.

During an episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," former NBA veteran John Salley praised LeBron, saying he doesn't believe James is done winning championships. Salley compared the situation to NFL legend Tom Brady and how many believed Brady was done as well. Salley said:

"This is what's gonna happen. Let me just tell you how this world is gonna set up. Tom Brady won seven championships.

"He's the greatest. He's the goat. I tell you I'm everything Boston. I'm a huge Tom Brady fan and they were thinking the same thing about Tom Brady and I think just him having four championships is not enough. I think he will win at least two more championships."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to get back on track next year

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It's going to be a huge offseason for the LA Lakers and their superstar forward. After putting together a roster full of veteran stars, the Lakers struggled to stay healthy, and there are plenty of questions that have arisen.

One of the biggest questions will be the future of James. He is expected to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers lack cap space and are also going to be without their first-round draft pick this year.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Report: LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers before draft, free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep… Report: LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers before draft, free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/13/rep…

If the Lakers are unable to get back on track for the upcoming season, there's a chance LeBron James could look to move on. The situation will draw plenty of attention, especially when it comes to any potential moves the Lakers make this offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far