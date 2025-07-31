"They thought he was Fake like Drake": Lakers fans react as Today Show reporter questions Luka Doncic on Ozempic use 

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's drastic body transformation has taken over NBA Twitter this summer. Doncic also featured in Men's Health magazine, showcasing the latest pictures of his slimmed-down physique, which is comparable to his physique from his rookie season. Doncic also admitted that this offseason has been different and he visibly sees those changes, too.

Amid his Jordan Brand tour, on Wednesday, the Lakers superstar appeared on The Today Show, discussing his transformation and the motivation behind it. One of the hosts, Craig Malvin, slipped in a bold question to Doncic, asking him if he had gone the Ozempic route, which is commonly used among celebrities for weight loss.

Doncic straightforwardly shot down the potential Ozempic to aid his weight loss. However, the question caught everyone by surprise. Many fans expressed their thoughts online. One X user indirectly trolled pop star Drake amid his rumored use of Ozempic, after Kendrick Lamar's accusation amid their beef.

Here's what the fan said:

Dashteam17 @kingjesus17 LINK They thought he was Fake like Drake. Nah that’s really had work coming from Luka

Another took a passionate stance, saying:

WTHellyBrown™️ @KhellyB_ LINK why he disrespecting my franchise player like that ? No ozempic ? Would you ask Bron or Kobe that ?

One fan added:

DatHandsomeJerk @DatHandsomeJerk LINK Nah, he’s just in his twenties and taking care of his body that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars

One fan was shocked about Malvin daring to ask the question:

Divvy.Bet @DivvyBet LINK The guts to ask that publicly 😂😂🫠

Another added:

DOGENYNOW @HFSP513 LINK It is crazy. Because he's not a 40 yr old woman who never does anything physical all year

Lakers' Luka Doncic on the challenges of body transformation

Luka Doncic changed his approach to the offseason. After three months off following the LA Lakers' first-round exit to the Timberwolves, the Slovenian could take significant time off basketball, which he's never done. Doncic revealed he didn't play the sport for a month, focusing on other aspects of his fitness.

Not just that, Doncic also changed his diet.

"I would say me and my team tried different things, different food, and different practices. I actually gave up playing basketball for one month, which I have never done in my life, so it was kind of challenging, but it was good."

According to Men's Health, Doncic leaned on intermittent fasting, including two high-protein meals a day and a protein shake. He wouldn't have his first meal until a 90-minute workout in the morning.

Previously, Luka Doncic added that it was difficult for him to follow a strict regimen for various reasons. That included spending time with family and friends.

"For me, you know, after the season, going back home, it's a big thing, you know, Doncic said. "I see my friends, my family, I see everybody. So it's not easy for sure."

Nevertheless, with a team dedicated to his fitness that has worked with Luka Doncic since 2023, things have taken a new course. Not just that, Doncic's motivations to do better have also kicked in after a brutal ending to his first playoffs with the Lakers.

