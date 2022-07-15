“They took him before Luka Doncic, and you’re gonna lose him for nothing?” - NBA analyst says Deandre Ayton agreeing to offer sheet with Indiana Pacers is crippling for Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton has been one of the most fascinating storylines this offseason. Ayton headed into the summer as a restricted free agent, and many expected the young center to be a popular target in free agency.

After failing to come to an agreement on an extension last season, it seemed as if Ayton was on the verge of moving on from Phoenix this summer. That was until numerous waves of free agency passed and Ayton had yet to find any contract offers. But a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday said the Indiana Pacers have sent an offer sheet to the talented big man.

According to the report, the Pacers are prepared to sign Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer. Once the offer is signed, the Suns will have 48 hours to match the contract. On "The Herd," analyst Jason McIntyre talked about how losing Ayton "for nothing" could be devastating for the organization:

"This is devastating. They took him before Luka Doncic and now you're going to lose him for nothing?"

Phoenix chose Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. He made the All-Rookie team and has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in his career.

Dallas acquired Doncic, the No. 3 pick, with a draft-night deal. He became the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year and has been an All-Star in the three seasons since then. Doncic has averaged 26.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 8.0 assists per game in his career.

The basketball world has been waiting for the Deandre Ayton news to drop. Ayton was commonly speculated as a potential trade piece for the Phoenix Suns to acquire Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Although reports have suggested that Brooklyn wasn't interested in Ayton, it looks as if the Suns might have an interesting choice to make now. If the Suns decide to match the offer sheet, it could push the team into a hefty luxury tax bill for next season.

With the clock ticking, there could still be some time for Phoenix to attempt to maneuver a sign-and-trade.

If the Suns are willing to match Indiana's offer, it would present an interesting wrinkle in any negotiations for Durant.

Ayton, who will turn 24 in a few weeks, averaged 17.2 ppg and 10.2 rpg while shooting 63.4% this year.

