“They were touching numbers alongside of Kobe and Shaq” - Kendrick Perkins says a LeBron James-Anthony Davis duo with a ‘good’ Russell Westbrook can contend for the NBA championship

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are looking to bounce back for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season. After the Lakers acquired Westbrook via trade last offseason, there was hope that the veteran guard could be the missing ingredient to get the Lakers back into championship contention.

The plan backfired as the Lakers continued to struggle. Health played a big part in the Lakers' season. The team's stars struggled to stay on the court throughout the year. It resulted in Los Angeles finishing in eleventh place in the Western Conference, missing a chance to compete in the NBA playoffs.

The hope is that the Lakers can rebound by making a run in the Western Conference. Speaking recently on "First Take," analyst Kendrick Perkins said that Davis's health is the key to getting the Lakers back into title contention. Perkins stressed that the duo of Davis and James is good enough to get Los Angeles back in the NBA Finals. Perkins said:

“They were touching numbers alongside of Kobe and Shaq ... So, if Anthony Davis can stay healthy, which I believe he will, and get back to the Anthony Davis of old ... Yeah, they can make a title run ...”

There's no denying that the 2021-22 season was a colossal disappointment for the Lakers. After an entire offseason of regrouping, it looks as if the Lakers trio is preparing to give this experiment another chance.

The Lakers made some changes this offseason, including hiring coach Darvin Ham. Although plenty of rumors suggested a potential trade of Westbrook, it looks as if he will remain with the Lakers.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron…

The combination of Anthony Davis and LeBron James has been one of the most dangerous duos in the entire NBA over recent years. The problem is that both players have struggled to stay healthy throughout an entire season. If AD and LeBron can keep themselves on the court, the Lakers will have the opportunity to compete in the Western Conference.

