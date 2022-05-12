“They so tough now, like they could’ve played with the ‘Bad Boys’ Pistons” - Shannon Sharpe tells the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks to stop this charade after a late-game scuffle

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns find themselves in the middle of a feisty series in the second-round of the Western Conference playoffs. Coming into the series, many analysts around the league expected the Phoenix Suns to take of business quickly. That hasn't been the case, as the Mavericks have stood their ground and made this series a competitive battle.

After winning the first two games of the series, it looked as if the Phoenix Suns had all the momentum heading back to Dallas. That was until the Mavericks defended their home court and tied the series at 2-2. Last night was a different story, as the Suns sent a message to the Mavericks with a blowout 110-80 victory.

The series between the two teams has become a physical one, and it's clear that no love has been shared between the opponents. Tempers have been high, especially after a scuffle at the end of Game 5. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said the teams need to stop this "charade," saying that the teams are acting like they are playing for the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons.

"Y'all need to stop this charade, acting like y'all trying to bump. These dudes acting like they could've played for the Bad Boy Pistons. They need to stop this nonsense."

@ShannonSharpe on the late-game scuffle between the Suns and Mavs

Series between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks continues to heat up

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

After an impressive response by the Mavericks in Games 3 and 4, the Suns sent a message with their blowout victory in Game 5. It's clear that tensions between both teams have continued to build with each passing game, and Dallas will now need to respond in order to force a potential Game 7.

Coming into the playoffs, the Suns were viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Phoenix earned the top seeding in the West after finishing the regular season with an impressive 64-18 record. Although the Suns haven't been as consistent as some might expect, their performance in Game 5 should be just what the team needed to get back on track.

ABC15 Sports @abc15sports “Everybody acts tough when they’re up” - Luka as the Mavericks leave the court after a 110-80 Suns win “Everybody acts tough when they’re up” - Luka as the Mavericks leave the court after a 110-80 Suns win https://t.co/uCh4DrSFtf

Superstar guard Devin Booker was especially brilliant last night, finishing the game with 28 points and seven rebounds. For the Mavericks to force a Game 7, they will need superstar Luka Doncic to deliver, as well as Dallas' supporting cast. In the series against the Suns, Doncic has gone on to post averages of 32.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the field.

