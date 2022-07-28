“They trade for Kevin Durant, he’s not the best player anymore” - NBA analyst believing playing with Kevin Durant would be a major dynamic change for 3x All-Star, cites his ascending career growth

Trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant have been the mainstay of the league. That has been the case ever since the Brooklyn Nets forward demanded to be traded.

With the Boston Celtics the latest team to join the trade fiasco, Jalen Rose believes Jayson Tatum will be greatly affected.

Playing alongside Durant will be a dream come true for most, as he boosts every team's chances of contending for the title. ESPN's Courtney Cronin has floated the idea of KD partnering with Luka Doncic in Dallas.

While that partnership might be great for the franchise, it might not give the youngsters enough room to transcend their careers. The same is a concern for Tatum, who is currently the cornerpiece of the Celtics.

Jared Schwartz



Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets

On "Jalen & Jacoby," the topic of the KD to the Celtics trade was discussed. Rose believes they will be a step closer to winning the championship, but Tatum will not be the best player on the team anymore.

"Here's the overarching thing for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Here's the dichotomy. If they keep the team the way it is, if they keep the team as constructed, he's the best player.

"They trade for Kevin Durant, he's not the best player anymore. That's a major dynamic for a player like him who's an ascending superstar talent."

After recounting Tatum's brilliance in the 2021 playoffs, highlighting Durant and the Nets' sweep in the first round, he continued:

"When Ime Udoka is in the huddle right now, and there's a big play late in the game, they're gonna drop the play for Jayson Tatum. You add Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum becomes the second option. Of course, everybody wants to win, but I don't necessarily see this deal happening."

Jalen Rose believes the Brooklyn Nets should demand for Jayson Tatum in exchange for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets drives as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics defends

It was reported that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick for KD but the Nets rejected it. Although the Nets asked that Boston increase the draft capital and replace White with Marcus Smart, Rose does not think that is enough.

Pat McAfee



"The Nets aren't gonna move Kevin Durant until their price is met.. this process could take a while" ~ @ShamsCharania

On the same podcast, he revealed that he would demand Tatum if he was in the Nets' front office.

"I'll tell you what, if I'm the Nets and we're talking about KD and the trade with the Celtics, you gotta be talking to me about Jayson Tatum in return."

There have been mixed feelings from Celtics fans as some like the current dynamic of the team. However, sports analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the Celtics should not hesitate to include Smart in the deal if that is what it will take.

UNDISPUTED



"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." @ShannonSharpe on reports of the Celtics engaged in KD trade talks

