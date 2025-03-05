"They should trade him this summer" - NBA insider suggests Anthony Davis should be dealt away by Mavericks in radical move

In Anthony Davis' Dallas Mavericks debut, the future Hall of Famer logged 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in just 31 minutes before going down with an injury. The way ESPN's Tim Bontemps sees things, those 31 minutes should be the only ones Davis ever plays in a Dallas Mavericks uniform.

Ad

In the wake of Kyrie Irving going down with a season-ending ACL tear, Shams Charania reported that Anthony Davis and his team could discuss shutting him down for the season with the Mavs.

With the team currently sitting in tenth place in the West, the expectation is that Dallas will give injured players like Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford time to recover rather than allowing them to rush back for a postseason run.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the latest episode of The Hoops Collective Podcast with Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon, Bontemps made the case for Davis to sit out the rest of the season, and then go somewhere else this offseason:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't think Anthony Davis should ever play for the Mavericks again. He shouldn't play the rest of the season, and they should trade him this summer. ... Nico Harrison talked about them having a three or four year window with this group, that included this season.

Ad

"Kyrie Irving is going to be a 33-year-old guard who just had a catastrophic knee injury. Who has a player option for next season. ... Anthony Davis will have one year guaranteed left on his deal. He's going to be approaching his 33rd birthday."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All they've done is lose," - Tim Bontemps discusses the Mavericks recent month since acquiring Anthony Davis in stunning Luka Doncic trade

When Dallas' General Manager Nico Harrison acquired Anthony Davis in the stunning Luka Doncic trade, he emphasized how the move put the team in a win-now position.

Ad

With a dynamic duo of Irving and Davis, accompanied by key roleplayers in players like Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II, Harrison believed that the team would be able to contend for the next 2-3 years.

Although fans weren't happy about Harrison jeopardizing the team's long-term future by parting ways with a 25-year-old star in Doncic, he made it clear that he believed the move put Dallas in win-now mode.

Ad

As Tim Bontemps pointed out on The Hoops Collective podcast, however, all Dallas has done since then, is lose.

Between injuries to Gafford, Lively, Davis, and now Irving, the way Bontemps sees things, it went from raining to pouring in Dallas.

"There's not a realistic path to contention with this group."

The only argument for the Luka trade was: we can win right now, and all they've done is lose since then, and have these guys get hurt. ... It's hard to imagine a worse month for a team, especially when you're talking about self-inflicted wounds for most of it."

With Irving coming up on a player option this summer, and Davis next summer, only time will tell what the future holds for Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.