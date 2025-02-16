"They traded Luka last time" - Pascal Siakam drops slick response when asked about one NBA rule he'd change

Pascal Siakam is preparing to play in his third career All-Star game, the first since he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2024. Siakam has led the Pacers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-23 record. He is also the only player from the team at the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

Given it is his third trip to the game, Siakam is very familiar with how the All-Star game operates and how to approach media day. He was asked a variety of questions, including if he could change one rule in the NBA, what would it be? Siakam thought for a second but was hesitant to give a direct answer, instead saying:

"I'm just here so I don't get fined... I'm cool with everything. They traded Luka last time, I'm trying to chill"

It turns out that things have not yet calmed down around the league in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade. Siakam clearly doesn't want to aggravate either the league or his team with any potential answer he might give.

The growing consensus around the league seems to be that if Doncic can be traded, anyone can, and Pascal Siakam doesn't want to put himself in any position to risk potentially being traded off.

Pascal Siakam kicked off his All-Star weekend volunteering at a San Francisco Food Bank

Pascal Siakam has widely been considered a stand-up guy. He is very involved in the Giants of Africa program, which helps African Basketball Players get the proper resources to play basketball at the next level. Siakam has also always been very involved with the NBA Cares organization, assisting them when he can.

Helping NBA Cares is exactly how Siakam started his All-Star weekend. He joined the volunteers at a San Francisco food bank to sort through an assortment of items, including fruits, for their daily operations.

Through his PS43 Foundation, Pascal Siakim is involved in many charity activities, especially in his home country, Cameroon.

“Cameroon is a special place,” Siakam said (via Global Heros). “I know the struggle most kids go through because I was one of them. My presence next to them is a testimony that everything is possible in life, so they can dream even bigger than my dream was.”

Siakim's foundation mainly focuses on children and their education, hoping to pave the way for them to be successful in life.

