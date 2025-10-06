  • home icon
  "They tryna get my boy fat again" - NBA fans roast Luka Doncic for risking body transformation by signing up for hot wings challenge

"They tryna get my boy fat again" - NBA fans roast Luka Doncic for risking body transformation by signing up for hot wings challenge

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:49 GMT
Fans react to Luka Doncic appearing on Hot Ones (Image Source: IMAGN)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic will appear as a guest on the hit YouTube show Hot Ones on Thursday. The show that has hot questions and even hotter wings has gained massive popularity over the past few years. It has also welcomed NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, to name a few.

However, fans saw the irony of having Doncic appear on a show where guests have to eat flaming hot chicken wings. Given his past troubles with physical conditioning, fans think that having him on the show isn't the best idea.

Lakers fans trolled Doncic for agreeing to appear on an episode of the 28th season of the show. Here are some of what the fans said.

"They tryna get my boy fat again. 😔😔😔" a fan said.
"Skipping preseason to EAT😭," another fan commented.
"His regular season weight gain returns!" one fan said.

Other fans believe that Luka Doncic should focus on trying to win a championship for the Lakers.

"Bro should be focused on rings not wings," someone commented.
"KEEP THIS MF AWAY FROM THE HOT WINGS," a comment read.
"I can’t stand this new era of the Lakers. Imagine Kobe sitting out the preseason and making some ridiculous appearance on a YouTube show," one fan commented.

Luka Doncic admits to getting less fatigued after his body transformation

One of the biggest news stories for the Lakers is Luka Doncic's body transformation. For most of his career, his physical conditioning was the main focus of the media and fans. This past summer, the Slovenian star decided to challenge himself and lose some weight to help him become the leader of his LA team.

The new version of Doncic has helped him lead the Slovenian men's national basketball team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Ahead of the new NBA season, he revealed that being fit has helped him become less fatigued on the floor, based on his experience in Europe.

“I would just say probably way less tired,” Luka said. “A little bit quicker. Obviously, in Europe, there’s 40-minute games. In NBA, it’s 48. But we play a lot of games in not so many days so I think fatigue is the biggest thing for me right now.”
During his time with the Slovenian team, Doncic averaged 34.7 points. He was the only player who scored at least 30 points in the tournament. He was also named part of the FIBA EuroBasket All-Star Five, together with Alperen Sengun, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner.

Lakers fans are looking forward to seeing if Luka Doncic will have fatigue problems, given that NBA games are longer and there are 82 games a season.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Reign Amurao
