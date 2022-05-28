"They don't understand that he's speaking of LeBron to show the magnitude that Steph should be mentioned" - Draymond Green on Patrick Beverley's comments, believes the media doesn't want 2 GOATs

Patrick Beverley stirred the pot when he said on national television that Steph Curry belongs on the GOAT list along with LeBron James. Draymond Green, Curry's teammate, came to Beverley's defense and called out the media.

Green took to Twitter to defend Beverley's take on Curry's and James' greatness. The Golden State Warriors star noted that Beverley was merely saying Curry is one of the greatest of all time as "The King." Green even believes that the media does not want to have too many GOATs.

"They don't understand that he’s speaking of Lebron to show the magnitude that Steph should be mentioned. Not that he's bigger or better than LeBron. It's simply saying he's one of the goats. They can only make one greater than the other. They don't like them being GOATs!" Green wrote.

Patrick Beverley started it all during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" and was asked where the Warriors superstar belongs on the all-time greatest list. Beverley was being honest when he said that Curry will be very close to James if he wins one more NBA championship.

"He's changed the game. LeBron's changed the game... What Steph Curry has done... these guys are shooting threes, and they're not looking anymore. He has changed the game. He looks good doing it. The face is perfect. He's the golden boy. Everyone knows that. It just works for him, and he got the basketball to back it up, so he's right there," Beverley said.

To clarify things here for everyone, Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are not saying that Curry is as good as LeBron. The two legendary players are very different, but they are considered the two best players of their generation. James is already in the GOAT conversation, but Curry deserves to be recognized as one of the future top ten players ever.

Steph Curry, Warriors earn sixth NBA Finals trip in the last eight seasons

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals after a two-year absence. The Warriors advanced after defeating the Dallas Mavericks, 120-110, in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State went on to win the series 4-1 on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Klay Thompson exploded for 32 points to lead the Warriors to victory. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points, while Draymond Green put up 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Jordan Poole added 16 points off the bench, while Steph Curry scored just 15 points.

Nevertheless, Steph was named the first-ever Magic Johnson MVP winner, given to the best player of the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists against the Mavericks. The Warriors are expected to face the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat series. The 2022 NBA Finals is scheduled to start on June 2nd in San Francisco.

