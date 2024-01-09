"They use to celebrate titles": Play-In purgatory pits LA Lakers & Golden State Warriors against each other for spoiled fans

The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have two of the most loyal and proud fans in the NBA. With LeBron James and Steph Curry as main attractions, it isn’t a wonder that they have millions of adoring supporters. Even if both teams are struggling, both fan bases stubbornly remain hopeful of at least a deep playoff run.

The Lakers hold an 18-19 record, which puts them 10th in the Western Conference. The Warriors aren’t too far behind with a 17-19 mark for 12th in their conference. Both franchises’ fans rarely fail to troll each other every day on social media.

A Boston Celtics fan on Twitter/X, couldn’t help but poke fun at them:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Seeing Lakers and Warriors fans flex passing each other in the play in standings every other day is hilarious dawg, they use to celebrate titles”

Expand Tweet

The collective response was just brutal:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nobody can blame fans of the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors for having such steadfast belief in their respective teams’ playoff aspirations. Last season, the Lakers were 16-21 at the same point.

Back then, LA was on its way to turning around a campaign that started 2-12, the worst in franchise history. They eventually made the playoffs through the play-in tournament and reached the Western Conference Finals.

Nearly a year ago, the Golden State Warriors were 18-18 after 36 games. While the Dubs did well on their home court, they couldn’t seem to win away from their fans. Still, they punched an outright playoff ticket by clinching the sixth spot and beating the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the postseason.

As long as the LA Lakers and the Warriors have their respective superstars, their fans will always be hopeful. If LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, Laker Nation will have their backs. Yes, many will complain and grumble but they will not lose faith until they are eliminated.

Ditto for the Warriors if Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are available. Green’s impending return has only made their fans excited despite their sub-.500 record.

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors are expected to be trade deadline participants

Most NBA observers believe the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will make moves before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Both teams will try to surge towards the end of the regular season for a spot in the playoffs. To do that, they are likely to make a couple of trades.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka already retooled the roster in the offseason. They added Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood. Pelinka also managed to retain Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. With the way the team has been playing, he’s likely going to revamp the roster.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors could also be in the same boat. Andrew Wiggins has been a shell of his former All-Star self while Chris Paul and Gary Payton II are out with injuries. They are rumored to be interested in Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam but are unwilling to let go of Jonathan Kuminga. Their fans will be carefully monitoring their moves ahead of the trade deadline.

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors had an exciting playoff series last season. Their fans will love nothing more than a rematch.