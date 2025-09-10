"They've chemistry?" - Draymond Green stunned after streamer Tylil James favors Lakers’ NBA title odds over Warriors this season

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green was a guest on Kai Cenat’s stream on Tuesday. The four-time champion was stunned when streamer Tylil James favored rival team, the LA Lakers over the Warriors as title contenders next season.Green inquired from Tylil James about the chance of LeBron James winning another title:Tylil James responded:“The Lakers have a better chance of winning the championship than you guys. You know that. Because the Warriors’ chemistry is not as good as before. The Lakers have a much better chance.”A stunned Draymond Green responded:“They’ve got chemistry?”The Golden State Warriors are being projected by analysts as a play-in level team. Analysts like Legend of Winning warned that their aging core could struggle against a loaded West. Despite this, models have shown that with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler sharing the floor, their chances could swing and see them into top-6 contention, provided both stars stay healthy.Betting markets have backed this skepticism. Bookmakers have given them a +2800 to +3000 title odds, far longer than the Lakers’.While the Dubs front office is trying to maximize the latter stages of Curry’s career, the Baby-Faced assassin urged them not to make “reckless” moves that will sacrifice the future for short-term desperation. Internally, the plan seems to be: run it back with the Curry-Butler-Green trio, lean on their championship experience and hope Jonathan Kuminga becomes a two-way force.Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler - Source: ImagnThe Lakers have made Luka Doncic their cornerstone project. And alongside LeBron James, they added Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. The Lakers have both short-term strength and long-term vision, ensuring that they are able to compete in the West.Draymond Green reveals his toughest opponentDraymond Green, still on Kai Cenat’s stream, revealed the toughest player he had to guard. The host, Cenat, asked:&quot;Who's the hardest player to guard?&quot;Green responded:&quot;The toughest person I had to guard in my career is KD. KD in OKC... After that, I figured him out. Slim can’t score on me no more. He going to score on everybody, but I got better and learned more about his game.”Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have played against themselves 26 times. Green has the upper hand with a 14-12 record against Durant.