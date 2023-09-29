"They've discredited me for years" - Gilbert Arenas reveals Damian Lillard allegedly firing shots at haters after Bucks trade

As Damian Lillard finally got traded out of the Portland Trail Blazers organization, he now has a chance to compete for an NBA championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. With a proper supporting cast playing alongside on the court compared to past seasons with the Trail Blazers, the seven-time all-star is primed for a huge season with the Bucks.

Recently, former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas mentioned the recent conversation he had with Lillard via text on Fubo Sports' "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas."

"We've had this conversation in the past and he texted me about an hour ago," Arenas said, "I asked him, 'Are you happy?' and he wrote, 'I am. I think it will finally come to light that I'm one of those guys at the very top. They've discredited me for years without acknowledgment. I was never even close to even playing field with everybody else.'"

From Lillard's text, it appears he is heading into this season with the mindset of proving all his haters wrong.

During the 11 seasons that he played in Portland, Lillard put up 25.2 points per game (43.9% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range), 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Additionally, he was named an all-star seven times while also making the All-NBA First Team once, the All-NBA Second Team four times and the All-NBA Third Team three times.

However, Lillard has yet to win a championship to add to his resume. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, he might finally have a chance to capture one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard

Following the trade involving Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo talked about the goal of winning a championship with Lillard, as per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

"Now at the same time, I'm excited to have Dame," Antetokounmpo said, "He gives us a chance to win a championship. I'm excited to play with the caliber of player that he is. He can score the ball in his sleep and shoot the lights out."

"But we've got to focus on the goal to win the championship," Antetokounmpo added, "Dame wants this. He's hungry to win, and he's going to push us. I'm very happy to have him on our team."

Alongside Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks will be inserting a 20+ points per game scorer to the roster.

During Lillard's last season with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 32.2 ppg (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 apg. With Lillard's scoring capabilities, coupled with pick-and-roll actions with Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are sure to cause headaches around the league in the coming season.