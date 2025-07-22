"They've got $40M in dead money" - NBA insider drops bold claim about Trail Blazers' playoffs hopes after Damian Lillard's reunion with Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers fans rejoiced when the news of Damian Lillard's return was reported. Lillard is arguably the best player in franchise history, given that he has dedicated 11 straight seasons playing for them. Although he'll be on the sidelines for the entire 2025-26 NBA season, fans still love the fact that he's back after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him.Lillard reunited with the Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract, which is the full mid-level exception for the team. Although he's still recovering from his torn Achilles tendon, there's a level of expectation that Portland could soon be a playoff team.However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN candidly provided the Blazers with a preview of their team's appearance this season. According to Windhorst on Tuesday, it's difficult for Portland to be in the postseason this year, given the interesting mix of youth and veteran players.“The organization quite frankly hasn't been the same since he left,” Windhorst said. “They've been in a rebuild, they didn't have high expectations. But they've been underwhelming, even in their status of their rebuild. I think it's a great moment for Blazers fans.“This year, they've got $40 million in dead money when you include the buyout to Deandre Ayton and what they're paying Dame to be an assistant coach, by their own admission.&quot;Windhorst also pointed out the acquisition of Jrue Holiday, who's owed $104.4 million until the 2027-28 season. There isn't much money left over to sign a great talent because so much of it is going to veteran players“They’re kinda stuck in between both worlds,&quot; Windhorst said. &quot;I expect them to have good nights and bad nights this season. And I do not see them as a playoff team.”Damian Lillard's return to the Blazers has fans excited. But it might be some time before the team can compete.Damian Lillard is impressed with Yang HansenOne of the most exciting first-year players has been the Blazers' own Yang Hansen. He was a favorite among fans in the Summer league due to his ability to surprise everyone with his court vision, earning him the nickname &quot;Chinese Jokic.&quot;During Damian Lillard's introductory press conference, the veteran star was asked about the young center. According to Lillard, he was able to see what Yang can do on the floor during the Summer League. He complimented him and called him a &quot;real player.&quot;Given that many teams try to use their centers as facilitators, Lillard was left impressed with Yang. He also said that the rookie big man has &quot;swag to him.&quot;Damian Lillard believes Yang has a bright future ahead in the NBA, given his natural talent and on-court skills.