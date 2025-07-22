  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Damian Lillard
  • "They've got $40M in dead money" - NBA insider drops bold claim about Trail Blazers' playoffs hopes after Damian Lillard's reunion with Portland

"They've got $40M in dead money" - NBA insider drops bold claim about Trail Blazers' playoffs hopes after Damian Lillard's reunion with Portland

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 22, 2025 23:42 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA insider talks about Damian Lillard and the Blazers' playoff hopes (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Portland Trail Blazers fans rejoiced when the news of Damian Lillard's return was reported. Lillard is arguably the best player in franchise history, given that he has dedicated 11 straight seasons playing for them. Although he'll be on the sidelines for the entire 2025-26 NBA season, fans still love the fact that he's back after the Milwaukee Bucks waived him.

Ad

Lillard reunited with the Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract, which is the full mid-level exception for the team. Although he's still recovering from his torn Achilles tendon, there's a level of expectation that Portland could soon be a playoff team.

However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN candidly provided the Blazers with a preview of their team's appearance this season. According to Windhorst on Tuesday, it's difficult for Portland to be in the postseason this year, given the interesting mix of youth and veteran players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The organization quite frankly hasn't been the same since he left,” Windhorst said. “They've been in a rebuild, they didn't have high expectations. But they've been underwhelming, even in their status of their rebuild. I think it's a great moment for Blazers fans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“This year, they've got $40 million in dead money when you include the buyout to Deandre Ayton and what they're paying Dame to be an assistant coach, by their own admission."
Ad
Ad

Windhorst also pointed out the acquisition of Jrue Holiday, who's owed $104.4 million until the 2027-28 season. There isn't much money left over to sign a great talent because so much of it is going to veteran players

“They’re kinda stuck in between both worlds," Windhorst said. "I expect them to have good nights and bad nights this season. And I do not see them as a playoff team.”
Ad

Damian Lillard's return to the Blazers has fans excited. But it might be some time before the team can compete.

Damian Lillard is impressed with Yang Hansen

One of the most exciting first-year players has been the Blazers' own Yang Hansen. He was a favorite among fans in the Summer league due to his ability to surprise everyone with his court vision, earning him the nickname "Chinese Jokic."

Ad

During Damian Lillard's introductory press conference, the veteran star was asked about the young center. According to Lillard, he was able to see what Yang can do on the floor during the Summer League. He complimented him and called him a "real player."

Given that many teams try to use their centers as facilitators, Lillard was left impressed with Yang. He also said that the rookie big man has "swag to him."

Ad

Damian Lillard believes Yang has a bright future ahead in the NBA, given his natural talent and on-court skills.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications