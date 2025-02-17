"They’ve reached desperation mode" - Fans abuzz over NBA floating idea of $1,000,000 1v1 battle at next All-Star Weekend

Once again, NBA fans were left with a bittersweet taste in their mouths after the All-Star Game on Sunday. The new format was supposed to bring competitiveness back, but it didn't do the trick as fans complained on social media.

Ad

The league is reportedly looking to tweak things again by adding a 1-on-1 tournament with a $1 million prize, according to Front Office Sports on Monday.

While some fans thought of it as a positive thing, others believe that the NBA is desperate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"they've reached desperation mode," a fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Haha this is a great idea. Nobody gives any effort in the all-star game, players couldn’t care less and give minimal effort in the skill competition. Stars have no desire to do the dunk competition let’s add a one on one tournament," one fan wrote.

"They have to do it by positions. C/PF, Small Forwards, PG/SG. Each three categories of positions compete for $1 million. 8 players in each category. We don't want to see Steph guarding Jokic. Jokic vs Embiid, LeBron vs KD, Curry vs Kyrie...They would make the NBA All-Star the most exciting event," another fan said.

Ad

"Lmaoooo yesterday was such a flop they ditching it already," another fan wrote.

"Now 1M will get some players interested. This seems like a good idea for some type of entertainment during the AS weekend," a fan commented.

Anonymous GM rips Adam Silver

Adam Silver has repeatedly talked about tweaking things to make the league more competitive.

Ad

However, an unnamed NBA GM believes his ideas to innovate haven't necessarily done much to help the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Adam Silver is obsessed with tournaments. Play-in, in-season, now All-Star. They’ve not proven to benefit our league,” the GM said, via Amico Hoops.

Fans want to see the players playing hard in the All-Star game, which usually happens during nationally televised games or in the playoffs. The In-Season Tournament had some epic matchups, as the players competed for the financial incentives that came with winning it.

Silver and the NBA will likely have to think outside of the box to make the annual event more competitive going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback