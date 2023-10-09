"They've seen enough of Jalen Brunson": USA Basketball's pursuit of Jrue Holiday does not have fans convinced

Jrue Holiday could be the latest star that USA Basketball is looking to add to its team that will compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Several of the NBA’s biggest names, including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid, have already stated their interest in playing in the said tournament. Holiday, the Boston Celtics’ newly-acquired point guard, proved his worth in helping the Americans win the gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report about Holiday’s potential inclusion in Team USA for next year’s Olympics:

“USA Basketball is aggressively pursuing Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to return to Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The report was quickly greeted with reactions from basketball fans on "X:"

"They've seen enough of Jalen Brunson being a traffic cone"

..........

..........

...........

..........

..........

..........

Jrue Holiday is reportedly still mulling over the offer as he has already played in the Olympics. Grant Hill, the managing director of USA Basketball, is hoping the defensive stalwart will join a star-studded cast that is looking to win another gold.

Two years ago in Japan, “JHolla” played a big part in coach Gregg Popovich’s rotation. He had a series of games where he nearly single-handedly shut down opposing guards. Some insiders even considered him to be the second most impactful player on that team after Kevin Durant.

During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Americans had Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Austin Reaves as perimeter players. Bridges and Hart were the most important defensive stoppers in that group.

Grant Hill will need someone with Jrue Holiday’s skills and leadership. Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker could light up their opponents. Holiday will be crucial for his lockdown defense.

Jrue Holiday just played his first game for the Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday has finally worn the Celtic green in the NBA. Although it was just a preseason game, fans of the Green Machine couldn’t contain their excitement watching their team’s All-Star acquisition.

“JHolla” came off the bench in his first appearance for the Celtics. The TD Garden crowd gave him a standing ovation when he came in as a substitute. He played 21:30 minutes and finished with six points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Holiday was only 2-10 from the field, but his impact was vintage. He put his imprint on the game with his rebounding, playmaking and vaunted defense. Boston’s top 6 players are looking like the best in the NBA right now.

Jrue Holiday could decide to play for Team USA this summer. For now, his focus is squarely on helping the Boston Celtics win banner #18.