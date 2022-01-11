“They’ve talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben" - Brian Windhorst reveals 76ers have added Tobias Harris to Ben Simmons trade talks

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons has seen his desire to be traded away take another twist, as fellow teammate Tobias Harris is reported to have been included in a potential trade package.

According to Marc J. Spears and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Tobias Harris has mentioned in the package involving Simmons and his possible trade. Spears said:

"I'm hearing they want to include Tobias Harris."

Brian Windhorst also concurred with the above statement and mentioned the difficulty the 76ers would have in trading both Harris and Simmons. Suggesting that Philadelphia might not be justly compensated in return.

"Me too. That is the word out there because they can't necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they've talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben." - said Windhorst

Given the five-year $180 million contract of Harris, the 76ers might have trouble moving two players with max deals. As very few teams in the NBA can take on such a financial commitment, with Simmons on his own five-year $170 million contract.

Should teams want to trade for Ben Simmons?

Simmons is yet to play for the 76ers this season

While Simmons continues to be away from the team, the 76ers have a massive headache as they try to configure a deal for their superstar and Tobias Harris along with him. Not so long ago were the 76ers accused of having the two worst contracts in the league with Al Horford and Harris on their books.

Having successfully moved Horford on, the Philly front office will look to do the same for Simmons and Harris as they are earning quite the penny.

Simmons is an MVP caliber player and arguably the best defensive player in the league. The Australian's ability to guard all five positions seamlessly is one of his strongest attributes. On top of that, since making his NBA debut, very few players have created more open looks on offense than Simmons.

It is also easy to forget that Simmons is only 25 and has a huge future ahead of him. Teams like the Atlanta Hawks or the Los Angeles Lakers could certainly use a player like Simmons, and both have the assets to trade for him as well.

Simmons and his lack of a three-point shot will continue to hinder any team that he plays for. However, his shortcomings could potentially be offset by surrounding him with shooters, while he aims to develop a shot from the perimeter. Such a strategy would closely resemble that of the Milwaukee Bucks, who did something similar with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Whether the two aforementioned teams can absorb both Simmons and Harris' contracts is an entirely different discussion. But with the right pieces around them, franchises may very well find themselves with a team that could be in NBA title contention.

