"They want to win a championship, it's all about Banner 18 for 'em" - Malcolm Brogdon excited to help the Boston Celtics win the title next season

Malcolm Brogdon is excited to help the Boston Celtics win their 18th championship next season. Brogdon was acquired by the Celtics from the Indiana Pacers this offseason. The former Rookie of the Year brings a lot to the table and is an important addition to the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

In an interview with Spencer Davies of Basketball News, Brogdon was asked about his feelings for his new team. The 29-year-old guard loves the Celtics' history and talked about what it would mean to help them win a record-breaking 18th banner.

"They're the most winning organization in the league," Brogdon said. "I think they're more hungry to win than anybody. You can see that with the move they made for me and (Danilo) Gallinari. They want to improve.

"They want to win a championship. It's all about Banner 18 for 'em. Now that's all it's about for me as well, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Brogdon also spoke about playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brogdon thinks that he brings a lot to the table and could immediately help the two young stars on both ends of the floor. He's not new to having young, talented teammates. He previously played alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and Domantas Sabonis in Indiana.

"I think I can just relieve pressure," Brogdon said. "Whether that's touching the paint, getting 'em easy shots. Whether that's guarding players that they need a break on the defensive end so they can focus on offense."

Brogdon was limited to just 36 games last season with the Pacers. He was battling pain in his Achilles tendon, but still averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He will likely be among the most important players for the Boston Celtics next season.

Can the Boston Celtics win their 18th championship next season?

The Boston Celtics were just two wins away from winning their 18th NBA championship last season. The Celtics are currently tied with the LA Lakers for the most titles with 17 each. Their priority is to add that 18th banner and move ahead of the Lakers.

The Celtics made some big moves this offseason by acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari. Brogdon is an excellent playmaker who can relieve ball-handling duties from Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Meanwhile, Gallinari provides shooting and scoring.

Gallinari suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during a stint with the Italian national team. He avoided a major injury and is expected to make a full recovery in about two months.

The only problem arising from last season is Brown's name being linked to a trade for Kevin Durant. The Boston Celtics were one of the rumored teams interested in the Brooklyn Nets superstar. The Celtics reportedly made an offer for Durant, but the Nets turned it down.

