“They went for the knockout early, Miami weathered it” - Colin Cowherd says the Boston Celtics ran out of gas, believes they’ll win the series eventually

The Boston Celtics stormed out to an impressive lead in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. But they couldn't sustain that momentum, falling 118-107 on Tuesday night in Miami.

After an impressive showing in the semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, many expected the Celtics to be destined to reach the NBA Finals. The only problem is that the No. 1 seed stands in their way.

After taking an impressive 62-54 lead into halftime, the second-seeded Celtics had a disastrous third quarter. Miami outscored Boston 34-19 in the third quarter, taking complete control. With starters Al Horford and Marcus Smart missing Game 1, Boston simply looked out of gas in the second half.

It's difficult for road teams to win the first game of a series, especially when the home team has had an extended amount of rest to prepare.

Analyst Colin Cowherd expressed optimism for Boston, however, despite the disappointing Game 1 result:

"I'll double down on my prediction. I think Boston wins this series. ... They went for the knockout early; Miami weathered it."

Boston Celtics look to respond in Game 2 against the Miami Heat

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 1

The Boston Celtics found themselves up missing two key starters for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. After a physical series against the Milwaukee Bucks, center Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and guard Marcus Smart (right foot sprain) were ruled out.

After looking like they were on the verge of potentially stealing Game 1 on the road, Boston will need to rebound after a disappointing second-half performance.

Smart is listed as probable for Game 2 on Thursday in Miami, and the Celtics will be eager to get the Defensive Player of the Year back in the lineup.

Boston Celtics @celtics Rob Williams: "We just gotta come together, correct the mistakes, and be ready to fight. That’s what it comes down to." Rob Williams: "We just gotta come together, correct the mistakes, and be ready to fight. That’s what it comes down to."

If Boston wants a chance to split the series while on the road, they will need to slow down Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The wing put on a show, finishing with 41 points (on 12-of-19 shooting), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Horford, a five-time All-Star in his 15th season, has averaged 13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in the playoffs. He averaged 10.2 ppg and 7.7 rpg in the regular season.

Smart has averaged 15.0 ppg, 6.2 apg and 1.1 steals per game in the playoffs.

