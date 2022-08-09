“They weren’t a better team than us … We got outsmarted by that man” - Gilbert Arenas reveals what he told his head coach about losing to LeBron James in the playoffs 3 years in a row

Gilbert Arenas revisited one of his conversations with former Washington Wizards coach Eddie Jordan about LeBron James. Arenas had been on the receiving end of a LeBron masterclass in the playoffs for three consecutive seasons between 2006 and 2008.

Gilbert and the Wizards failed to get past the first round during that stretch, losing to James' Cavaliers on all three occasions. Speaking with current Lakers' assistant coach Phil Handy on the "No Chill With Gill Podcast," Arenas said:

"I played him three years straight. So, I studied everything about him. Like, from when I went to his house and when I had seen, you know, he got the TV, him and his wife now, they're sitting and watching every game.

"Everybody thought you're lying, but no, that man was a machine, and he did that in his rookie year, and he did that. So I can imagine what he has now. He's watching all these games, watching everything going, processing it all, taking notes, and I'm like, 'this is who we played against?'"

Arenas continued:

"I remember telling Eddie (Jordan), I was like, 'they weren't the better team than us. We got outsmarted by that man."

LeBron James was unbelievable in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James debuted in the NBA with a chip on his shoulder. He was expected to be great, but several former #1 picks haven't been able to deliver under pressure. That wasn't the case for the then 18-year-old, who took on the challenge of changing the Cleveland Cavaliers' fortunes.

The Cavaliers had never made an NBA Finals appearance before LeBron's arrival. They were in a five-year playoff drought before drafting the four-time MVP. Cleveland was coming off a 17-win season before the 2003-04 campaign.

He got the team close to making postseason trips in his first two seasons, finishing ninth on both occasions. Once LeBron James found his stride, the Cleveland Cavaliers made five straight playoff appearances between 2005 and 2010 before he left to join the Heat.

He led them to a first-round series win every time and helped the Cavs make their debut trip to the NBA Finals in 2007. James was the only All-Star on his team that year.

Relive this incredible finish from 15 years ago. LeBron James scored the Cavaliers' final 25 points in their 2OT East Finals Game 5 win, helping them eventually make the NBA Finals in 2007!Relive this incredible finish from 15 years ago. #NBA75 LeBron James scored the Cavaliers' final 25 points in their 2OT East Finals Game 5 win, helping them eventually make the NBA Finals in 2007!Relive this incredible finish from 15 years ago. #NBA75 https://t.co/1TGEN29UJ9

The Cleveland Cavaliers failed to surround LeBron James with the talent needed to contend for a title. But the perennial All-Star led them to a first-round series win in five successive playoff trips.

James was too good too soon. He was yet to hit the prime of his career. He already had won two MVP awards by 24 and earned six All-Star selections.

