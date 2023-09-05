"They will be a laughingstock" - LeBron James' ex-teammate issues a stark warning to Luka Doncic and Mavs amid Noah Lyles' comments

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are slated for a preseason matchup against the reigning EuroLeague champions, Real Madrid, in Madrid next month (Oct. 10).

The game will mark a showdown between two of the NBA’s top stars in Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and arguably the best team outside of the U.S. It will likely be the center of attention given the recent debate surrounding whether NBA champions should be called world champions.

Track and field star Noah Lyles ignited the debate when he questioned why American NBA teams refer to themselves as world champs. According to former NBA champion and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' ex-teammate, Richard Jefferson, this makes it crucial for Dallas to secure a victory.

During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’” podcast, Jefferson joked that the Mavs will become a laughingstock if they lose to Real Madrid.

“Noah, know this, if the Dallas Mavericks go over there and lose to Real Madrid, they will be a laughingstock over here,” Jefferson said.

(23:55 mark)

Real Madrid’s roster features several former NBA players, including Rudy Fernandez, Mario Hezonja, Dzanan Musa and Sergio Rodriguez. Per NBA.com, the team has also won a record 36 La Liga ACB championships and is the winningest team in EuroLeague history with 11 titles.

However, most agree that the gap between NBA teams and international teams is still very large. So, the Mavericks will likely still be expected to win the matchup with relative ease.

Real Madrid ambassador is looking forward to matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavs

Real Madrid ambassador Felipe Reyes

The Dallas Mavericks’ upcoming matchup against Real Madrid may only be a preseason matchup. However, it will still be meaningful to Spanish basketball fans, including Real Madrid ambassador Felipe Reyes.

After the news of the matchup was announced last week, Reyes spoke about how special it is for Real Madrid to be able to take on an NBA opponent. He added that facing off against a former Real Madrid player in Luka Doncic will make it extra meaningful.

“Facing an NBA team is always special, but on this occasion even more so, as it will give us the opportunity to once again enjoy a Real Madrid legend and NBA star like Luka Doncic, who proudly carries the name of our club and presumes of being a Madridista wherever he goes,” Reyes said.

“It will be a great spectacle and a very exciting moment for all Madridistas and basketball lovers.”

