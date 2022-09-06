"They will never get away with what Kyrie has gotten away with" - Stephen A. Smith claims '99%' people would never get away if they pulled off Kyrie Irving's antics with Nets

Kyrie Irving has solidified his position in the league as one of the most gifted players. Despite his status, Irving's off-court business has caused people to view him differently.

The NBA's 2021-22 season will remain iconic as the league celebrated its 75th anniversary and for several other reasons. Stephen Curry and the Warriors were crowned champions, and fans were finally allowed back after almost two years of crowdless games.

One big issue that people paid the most attention to was Kyrie Irving's vaccination status. Irving refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine which resulted in him missing 53 out of 82 games last season.

Due to this, the former Rookie of the Year decided to sit out until the vaccine mandate was lifted and he was allowed to play. The media berated Irving for his vaccination stance as it caused a lot of issues to the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving wasn't allowed to play until January 5th against the Indiana Pacers. His presence wasn't as helpful for the Nets, as they had a record of 14-15 with the former champ on the floor.

Famed sports analyst Stephen A. Smith went on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. He shared how Irving's status helped him pull off the stunt that he did in Brooklyn.

"I know 99% of the people will never get away with (it)!" Stephen A. exclaimed.

"You got brothers that want to be an NBA player, they will never get away with what Kyrie has gotten away with."

"Why are you acting like it's normal, like it's okay? Like, 'Oh my God this is how it should be.'" Smith concluded.

It is unclear to people if Kyrie Irving's antics last season caused him to not get offered an extension with the Nets. But one thing is for sure, he will continue to get criticized for how he handled his priorities during the 2021-22 campaign.

Will the addition of Kyrie Irving help the Los Angeles Lakers to win another title?

During the offseason, Kyrie Irving's name has been tossed around in trade talks, linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Lakers weren't able to make an offseason transaction to acquire the seven-time All-Star.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: There is ‘belief’ around NBA that Lakers are trying to maximize cap space next summer to pursue Kyrie Irving lakersdaily.com/report-there-i… Report: There is ‘belief’ around NBA that Lakers are trying to maximize cap space next summer to pursue Kyrie Irving lakersdaily.com/report-there-i…

Recent reports have shown that the Lakers aren't done with their quest to obtain the 30-year old superstar. Los Angeles is still thinking of getting Irving even if it isn't through a trade. In recent reports, the Lakers are rumored to have made space in their finances in order for them to sign the All-Star guard in the future.

Reuniting Irving and LeBron James would elevate the team's status in the future. However, Irving wanting to lead a team of his own might resurface and affect the Lakers internally. Back in 2017, Kyrie requested a trade out of Cleveland for a chance to lead his own team and step away from LeBron James' shadow.

If the Lakers succeed in acquiring Kyrie Irving, their team will reach a different kind of status. However, the real concern is the supporting cast that Los Angeles will be able to build around their stars to compete for championships again.

