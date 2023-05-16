"They will still be a contender"- Chris Broussard refuses to shut the door on the Warriors' dynasty as long as Steph Curry is there

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell short in their quest to defend their championships this season, succumbing to the LA Lakers in a six-game semifinals series. Despite widespread support for the Warriors, the Lakers proved doubters wrong, highlighting the vulnerabilities of the "Dubs" without Curry's extraordinary performances.

Given these circumstances, it comes as no surprise that expectations for the Warriors as championship contenders next season are low. However, sports analyst Chris Broussard has come to the defense of the team, offering reasons why Golden State shouldn't be counted out just yet. Broussard firmly believes that as long as Steph Curry remains a pivotal figure on the team, they still possess the potential to compete at the highest level.

"I think they will still be a contender going forward," Broussard stated. "The dynasty is Steph. ... As long as Steph Curry is still in his prime, and I do think he's arguably playing as well as he ever has."

Can Steph Curry still help the Warriors achieve greatness?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Steph Curry has been playing in the league for 14 years now and he's spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. Throughout the years, Curry has slowly evolved into the lethal shooter he is today. Curry's prowess from beyond the arc has become legendary. Alongside the Warriors dynasty, he has revolutionized the three-point shot and propelled the team to be widely regarded as the greatest long-distance shooting unit in the history of the game.

Curry's shooting prowess, coupled with unwavering support from his teammates, transformed the Warriors into a formidable dynasty. With the likes of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, Golden State has clinched four championships, establishing themselves as the epitome of a dominant shooting team.

However, recent times have seen the Warriors struggle to maintain their former glory. While their proficiency in three-point shooting remains a trademark, the team has experienced inconsistencies in their overall performance. Curry stands out as the lone player who consistently delivers remarkable performances, maintaining impressive averages of 29.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Although Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson also recorded 20+ points per game this season, their scoring output lacked consistency. Throughout the year, it was predominantly Steph who propelled the team to victory. Consequently, the Warriors organization must carefully assess the previous season, revamp their roster, and capitalize on Curry's prime if they aim to retain their status as contenders in the highly competitive league.

