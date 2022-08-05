"They won this offseason and I don't even think it's close" - Kendrick Perkins on surprising Western Conference contenders, highlights their versatility and loaded roster

After a relatively active offseason, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes that the LA Clippers have one of the best squads this summer.

Since the end of the Lob City era, the side had struggled to establish themselves as contenders. However, since acquiring the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the franchise has looked rejuvenated to say the least.

Although the LA Clippers haven't had much success as of late, and injuries could certainly be to blame, this offseason could see things change. With several moves made to improve their roster strength, the Clippers look like contenders - something Kendrick Perkins attested to as well.

Speaking about the Clippers' offseason on NBA Today, Perkins said:

"When you look at the Los Angeles Clippers, they won this offseason and I don't even think it's close. When you talk about the most important position in the NBA, the wing position, they are loaded with them. From Paul George to Kawhi Leonard to Robert Covington to Nicolas Batum - they have Norman Powell."

Perkins went on to highlight the additional pieces available at the Clippers' disposal. With a heated battle for the starting point guard slot ensuing between Reggie Jackson and John Wall, the sheer depth on the roster is perfectly paired with Ty Lue's coaching acumen.

In awe of their strength, Kendrick Perkins continued by saying:

"And I'm looking at this team and I'm like, I don't know a team that's more versatile than the Los Angeles Clippers and they have a loaded roster."

He added:

"They've brought everyone back. They're going to get healthy. I don't understand how they didn't get an A-plus. They was a team that was supposed to get an A-plus."

Is Kendrick Perkins right to consider the LA Clippers as title contenders?

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the LA Clippers' bench

The LA Clippers have been on the verge of being title favorites ever since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George paired up in LA. Although the roster has undergone severe personnel changes since then, the Clippers may be back in a favorable position on paper.

Despite their poor roster status last season, the Clippers managed to generate a net rating of 0. This speaks volumes for their offensive and defensive integrity, as instilled by the coaching staff.

Keeping their offseason dealings in mind, the Clippers have definitely made some massive upgrades. As Kendrick Perkins mentioned, the sheer depth at the wing position is nothing short of impressive.

Additionally, having a backup point guard in either John Wall or Reggie Jackson gives them unbelievable depth at the 1.

With Kawhi Leonard also returning from injury, the LA Clippers appear to be a force to be reckoned with on paper. Should injuries and other problems remain a non-factor, the Clippers could definitely be viewed as title favorites.

