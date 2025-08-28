“Thibs’ scheme is loading up on Josh Giddey?”: NBA fans clap back at Josh Hart for defending poor positioning on viral clip leading to open 3

NBA fans clapped back at Josh Hart after he defended his poor positioning on the court that led to an open 3-pointer. On Wednesday, an X user shared a video highlighting a play from a Bulls vs Knicks game last season.In the clip, the Bulls orchestrate an attack with Zach LaVine wide open in the corner. Josh Giddey passed the ball to the open man, who shot a 3-pointer. Josh Hart attempted to block the shot but couldn't reach LaVine as he was inside the paint.The video went viral on X as fans criticized the Knicks guard for slacking in defense. However, Hart clapped back at the online chatter. On Thursday, he retweeted the video on his account with an explanation in the caption.&quot;What’s funny about this tweet is yall be having no idea what our defensive schemes were. Little do you know I was exactly were I was supposed to be for the scheme 🤷🏽‍♂️&quot; the caption read.However, the response backfired on the Knicks guard as the fans grilled him in the comments.&quot;Thibs scheme is loading up on Josh Giddey ?&quot; one fan said.Besong 🚶 @BeGotGame2LINK@joshhart Thibs scheme is loading up on Josh Giddey ?&quot;Lmao so Thibs wants open 3s? Cause u look lost,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Then the scheme isn’t good, but you defend Thibs with your life,&quot; another fan said.Another fan told Har to wait until the time he gets traded.&quot;When we trade you to keep big mitch just watch out josh fart,&quot; the fan commented.🐋☔️ @stillneedsSQUISLINK@joshhart When we trade you to keep big mitch just watch out josh fart&quot;The scheme is 'I have to be here because Brunson &amp; KAT can’t defend a mailbox',&quot; another fan said.&quot;Leaving open a top 5 3 point shooter in the league is certainly a choice,&quot; another fan said.Josh Hart responds to claims of online comments getting himAn X user retweeted Josh Hart's response to the viral play and said that online comments were getting him. The user also criticized the algorithms of social media platforms.However, the Knicks guard said that he had no issues with the online criticism. He retweeted the user's response with a message in the caption.&quot;Lol brother, it’s the offseason. I got nothing but time to talk to y'all,&quot; Hart wrote.Josh Hart @joshhartLINKLol brother it’s the offseason. I got nothing but time to talk to yallJosh Hart was a key player for the Knicks last season. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game which seem to be average numbers on first look.However, Hart's real value shone during defensive and transitional plays.He averaged 1.5 steals per game, becoming a menace during the opposition's fast break attempts.