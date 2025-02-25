"Things got heated" -5x NBA All-Star reveals fishing rivalry with Coach Prime got intense over best fisherman title

With the NCAA offseason underway, NFL legend turned NCAA coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been hosting his show, "We Got Time Today." The podcast recently welcomed former NBA star and 'Fab Five' member Chris Webber, and from the sounds of things, when the topic of best fisherman came up, things got heated.

After the episode, Webber took to Instagram, reflecting on the episode, which saw the two talk about everything from sports and NIL deals to fishing. According to the end of Webber's post, however, when fishing came up, things got heated:

"Things got heated when he heard I’m one of the best fishermen known to man!"

The post was accompanied by a clip of Coach Prime talking to the camera, which appears to be manned by Webber's wife. In it, he takes aim at the former NCAA legend for saying that he's the best fisherman.

"I know it's your man. I know it's your boo, know it's your baby daddy, all that," Sanders said. "I'm telling you, he should have never came onto my show, he's gonna talk about he's gonna outfish Prime. What's wrong with him? He don't even understand. I got my own rods. My rods say Prime. My lures say Prime. Everything I do say Prime."

"He shouldn't have never said that. So I know you love him, but I'm gonna tear the frame out of him. All right, Remember this video, okay? He started it," he added.

Looking at Coach Prime's love of fishing, including the time he lost a fishing competition

While Deion Sanders is best known for his play on the field and for becoming the first person to play in an MLB game and an NFL game on the same day, he's been open about how much he enjoys fishing.

After his professional career as an athlete came to an end, Sanders jumped into coaching, and according to a 2024 interview with Sports Illustrated, fishing helps him clear his mind.

Sanders has his lake to fish as part of his ranch outside of Dallas, Texas. The appropriately named 'Lake Prime' was home to a fishing competition between Sanders and one of his Colorado Buffaloes players, Travis Hunter.

This past summer, Coach Prime invited Hunter to fish with him on Lake Prime, and according to a video posted on YouTube, Hunter ended up getting the better of his coach.

With plenty of time between now and the start of next year's NCAA schedule, Sanders will have plenty of time to get some fishing in before switching back into Coach Prime mode.

