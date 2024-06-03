Yesteryear All-Star dismantles Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown No. 1 option debate over Kobe Bryant comparison

Yesteryear NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has vehemently pushed back against the notion that Jayson Tatum is not the No. 1 option on the Boston Celtics. That transpired after Tatum's up-and-down 2024 NBA Playoffs run until the conference finals. His co-star, Jaylen Brown, winning the ECF MVP award only fuelled the narrative that Tatum isn't the best player on the team.

However, Arenas threw that notion out with a Kobe Bryant comparison, recounting one of his popular assessments of defensive coverages.

"These are the things Kobe used to prove, 'I'm getting doubled, you're not," Arenas said on his podcast. "Jayson Tatum is getting doubled, Jaylen Brown is not. Two people are trynna stop him [Tatum]. So, when you get the ball you get to play one on one basketball."

Bryant often got double-teamed because of his threat as a scorer in one-on-one situations. He was also the best player on the Lakers in his prime once Shaquille O'Neal left. Arenas insinuated that Tatum is getting the same treatment on the Celtics.

Tatum has averaged 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the 2024 playoffs. However, he's shot 44.2%, including 29.0% from 3. Meanwhile, Brown has averaged 25.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 2.6 apg, shooting 54.1%, including 36.8% from 3. While Brown's been the more efficient of the two, Tatum has been more impactful.

He has a box +/- of +10.1, while Brown is +5.3. Tatum's impact comes with his contributions as a better defensive player and more versatile offensive player than Brown. It's the primary reason he has faced more double teams and aggressive defensive coverages, leading to better playmaking numbers and sub-par shooting splits.

Jayson Tatum's role couldn't get bigger ahead of 2024 NBA Finals matchup with Luka Doncic

The Boston Celtics have had an easy path to the finals, but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pose a threat in the penultimate round. Doncic has been unstoppable after a shaky start to the postseason. He's coming off a seven-game stretch, averaging 31.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 8.9 apg, shooting on 50/46/86 splits.

The Celtics will have to explore this matchup smartly. Their best option to guard Doncic is Jayson Tatum because of his size and frame. He has the build to hold off the Slovenian, which the rest of the Celtics' perimeter defenders lack. Tatum will also have to be the enforcer on the offensive end as the Mavericks boast lengthy perimeter defenders who will likely hold an advantage over Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

It will be a true test of a two-way superstar for Jayson Tatum in this series, as a lot of the Celtics' successful schemes on both ends will rely on his shoulders. He failed to deliver on the big stage two years ago, but with more experience under his belt, Tatum could be a handful to deal with for Doncic and the Mavericks.