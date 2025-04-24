"Things will be different after Giannis leaves" - NBA fans react to Bucks giving GM long-term extension despite underwhelming results

The NBA fans spoke their mind on the Milwaukee Bucks general manager, Jon Horst, receiving a long-term contract extension. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news of the Bucks renewing their contract with Horst on X.

The NBA insider revealed that the Bucks have agreed to a multi-year extension. Horst's agent, Brian Elfus, helped him close the deal this week.

Milwaukee has been decent under Horst's management since he took command in 2017. They won the 2021 NBA championship and have made a playoff appearance in Horst's eight seasons.

However, the franchise's recent decisions, most infamous among them being the signing of Doc Rivers and the trade of Jrue Holiday, have left the fans in a bind.

"Good thing he got that bag now, things will be different after Giannis leaves," one fan posted.

"Bucks fans were waiting for a firing not an extension😭," another fan said.

"Giannis, get outta there!" a fan tweeted.

Here are how other fans reacted, with a few trolling the GM's decision to acquire Kyle Kuzma earlier in the season.

"He's not even the one that drafted Giannis, but he's reaping all the benefits. I don't know what he was thinking when he traded Jrue," one fan tweeted.

"How's he gettin an extension after that Kuzma trade🤣🤣🤣" another fan commented.

"Traded 2 franchise icons for Kyle Kuzma LMAOOO," a fan said.

Although the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad has made the playoffs in the last eight seasons, they have been eliminated in the first round in the previous two. They are currently battling the Indiana Pacers in the first round and are two games down in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a bold statement on the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff hopes

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday. After Tuesday's heartbreaking loss to go down 0-2 in the series, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke with The Athletic's Eric Nehm on his team's playoff hopes.

Nehm reported the Greek Freak's statement in an X post on Tuesday.

"It’s not something that you have to panic, but also it’s not something that you have to be loose," Antetokounmpo said. "It’s life or death. It’s life or death. That’s how it is for me."

Milwaukee has to give it their all and secure a win on Friday, or it will become a near-impossible task to qualify for the next round.

