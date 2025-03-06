"Think about everything I had to go through": Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on record 20,000 NBA Career points night 

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Wednesday night in the 137-107 win against the Dallas Mavericks. He became the 52nd player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points and reflected on the moment in his post-game press conference.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved the 20,000 points milestone with a lefty finger roll in the third quarter of the game. At just 30 years old, he became the sixth youngest player to reach 20,000 points, joining an elite group that includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

"Obviously, great, great compliment," Giannis Antetokounmpo said (1:40 onwards). "You know, being able to experience this moment, again I don't think about only this moment that I got 20,000 points. I think about everything that I had to go through in my life to be able to be in this position before basketball."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two-time MVP's journey to 20,000 career points started in Greece. He was born to Nigerian immigrants and reportedly grew up in poverty as he had to support his family with his brothers, selling goods on the streets of Athens.

The Antetokounmpo brothers found solace in basketball. All the hard work and dedication paid off as Giannis was discovered by NBA scouts and then drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th pick in 2013.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He ended the game with 32 points, four assists and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes of gameplay. The Milwaukee Bucks' blowout victory extended their winning streak to four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's historic night celebrated by Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's history-making night was celebrated by the Milwaukee Bucks social media team. They curated a tribute video where they showcased his journey as a young kid from Athens to the NBA.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a path to greatness. He led the Bucks to their first championship title since 1971 in 2021 and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team that same year.

This season, he averages 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the Bucks, No. 4 in the Eastern Conference. He is shooting at 60.5% from the field and 19.0% from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback