"Think I'm going to get some?": Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves his brothers in splits after asking Mariah Riddlespringer 'PG13' question

Giannis Antetokounmpo stands tall as one of the elite stars in the NBA today. However, off the court, he mostly spends time with his fiancée, Mariah Riddlespringer, and their two children, Liam and Maverick.

Recently, a video of the two-time MVP getting a fresh new haircut from his brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, was uploaded by @GiannisWorld via X (Twitter). In the video, Antetokounmpo went on to ask a "PG-13 question to his fiancée, while his brothers were present.

"Think I'm going to get some tonight?" Antetokounmpo asked. "Hey, babe, you think I might get some tonight?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Antetkounmpo asked the question in a joking manner as he approved of how fresh he looked with the new haircut. This isn't the first time the "Greek Freak" has teased his fiancée this way as the seven-time All-Star does not shy away from expressing his love for her in this form.

On Jan. 13, Mariah Riddlespringer uploaded pictures of herself on her Instagram account, which received more "PG-13" comments from the Bucks star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on fiancée's Instagram post

Giannis Antetokounmpo mentioned about getting married "soon" to Mariah Riddlespringer

On Sept. 11, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlespringer did a wholesome volunteer work together for Milwaukee's Diaper Mission. Aside from the couple helping out, the Bucks forward talked about marrying his fiancée, according to People magazine's Stacy Lamb.

"Soon, (I'm going) to be married to this beautiful woman next to me," Antetokounmpo said.

The couple also confirmed that a third child will be joining their two sons, which Giannis Antetokounmpo happily talked about in the same People article.

"I know my two boys are gonna be extremely excited to meet their little sister," Antetokounmpo said, "and protect her and spend time with her and play with her, and, you know, grow up with her."

Additionally, Mariah Riddlespringer talked about how exciting of a time it is for them as she looks forward to raising a third child alongside Antetokounmpo.

"I'm feeling very pregnant; hopefully, the baby comes very soon," Riddlespringer said. "I'm very excited. It's our third. Our other two boys are excited as well. We'll see how it goes."

As the Bucks forward prepares for the arrival of his daughter, he also looks forward to yet another NBA season filled with championship aspirations.

With the arrival of seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard in Milwaukee, the goal of winning it all has never been clearer following a disappointing first-round exit in the 2023 playoffs to the Miami Heat.