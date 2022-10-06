“Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert…Honestly, I’ve never seen a prospect like him” – NBA analyst is awestruck at Victor Wembanyama’s talent, says all NBA executives are willing to pursue the young talent

It didn't take long for 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama to make his presence felt amongst scouts and executives. The 7'5" big man has been drawing buzz as the "next big thing."

The NBA recently announced that the G League Ignite would play a pair of exhibition games against the Metropolitan 92's and scouts and executives rushed to Las Vegas. It was an opportunity for a showdown between two of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite.

Although Henderson has drawn plenty of excitement in the basketball world, many still consider Wembanyama to be the "grand prize." He scored 37 points in an eye-catching display.

Even ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony was speechless when talking about the French-born prospect. Givony went on to compare Wembanyama to Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert, saying he's "never seen a prospect like him."

“Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert…Honestly, I’ve never seen a prospect like him.”

Victor Wembanyama dazzles NBA executives in recent game

Metropolitans 92 prospect Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is quickly becoming one of the most hyped prospects in recent NBA Draft history. A year after Chet Holmgren had basketball fans in awe with his combination of size and versatility, Wembanyama is projecting to be a similar type of player at 7'5."

NBA teams were more than impressed with the 18-year-old big man during his showing for the Metropolitans 92. He will have another chance to leave a strong impression this Thursday in the second game against the Ignite. Wembanyama has all of the tools to be a generational type of talent at the NBA level.

Not only is Wembanyama one of the tallest prospects in recent memory, he has the versatility on both sides of the floor. After spending the last season playing sparringly with ASVEL in the Euroleague, Wembanyama announced he would play with the Metropolitans this year in order to get more playing time. So far it looks as if that was a wise decision.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Story with @wojespn : Amid a historic "race to the bottom," Victor Wembanyama's agent Bouna Ndiaye shoots down notion top prospect should shut it down until NBA draft espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Story with @wojespn: Amid a historic "race to the bottom," Victor Wembanyama's agent Bouna Ndiaye shoots down notion top prospect should shut it down until NBA draft espn.com/nba/story/_/id… https://t.co/KTeh9AJAFA

With the outside shooting ability and lethal shot blocking potential, Wembanyama has all of the tools to make teams second guess trying to sneak into the Playoffs. He will continue to be firmly on the radar of NBA teams throughout the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far