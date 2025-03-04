"Think the Lakers mean that much lol": $90,000,000 star claps back at fan who equated Lakers game to NBA Finals for Clippers

Norman Powell found himself in an online exchange with a fan after exiting the LA Clippers’ latest matchup with the LA Lakers. The fan took to Instagram to troll Powell, accusing him of rushing his return from injury to play in the Battle of LA.

“Was it worth rushing the injury? I know playing the Lakers is like the NBA Finals for you, but look what happened,” the fan wrote.

Powell didn’t take kindly to the accusation. With the ongoing narrative around the league suggesting that players often target games against the Lakers for their return, it appears as though the Clippers guard felt it was essential to reply.

“Brotha I didn’t rush anything to play the Lakers. Think the lakers mean that much lol totally unrelated to what I was out with before. But hey, you and everyone else knows more than me,” the 2025 Most Improved Player frontrunner clapped back.

The 31-year-old, signed to a five-year, $90 million contract, missed five games leading up to Sunday’s contest due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, Powell’s return was cut short after experiencing right hamstring soreness in the first quarter. In nine minutes, he totaled four points on 1-5 shooting.

If Powell did make a premature return, it could come back to haunt him. The veteran guard has been ruled out for the Clippers’ upcoming matchup against the Phoenix Suns. While there's no set date for his return yet, he could be absent well beyond the Suns clash.

Luka Doncic says injured players tend to return against the LA Lakers

Norman Powell’s return to action against the Los Angeles Lakers after a five-game absence sparked an interesting comment from Luka Doncic.

During his postgame locker room interview, the Slovenian superstar touched on a growing trend where injured players seem to miraculously become available just in time to face the Lakers.

“I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers … So I think that’s normal (now).”

Doncic’s observation seemed to throw a subtle jab at Powell — and possibly Donte DiVincenzo as well. Before Powell’s return, DiVincenzo also drew attention for his timing, coming back after missing 19 games just in time for a matchup against the Purple & Gold.

