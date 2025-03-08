"Thinking how to get rest": Nikola Jokic expresses feelings after setting mind-boggling NBA record

Nikola Jokic has left many NBA fans at a loss for words after pulling off a historic, first-of-its-kind 30-20-20 triple-double on Friday. Even his own head coach, Michael Malone, requested reporters not to make him describe Jokic's performance in the post-game press conference and spoke about how such a performance could not be captured through words.

After the Denver Nuggets defeated the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime on Friday, the Joker gave his insights on the significance of the accomplishment to his career.

"It's gonna be nice when I finish my career to sit on my couch and think, 'I had a really good game,'" Jokic told Scott Van Pelt. "Right now, it's just, we have a back-to-back in two days. So I am thinking how to get rest and how to recover myself."

"Good game" is certainly an understatement at capturing the magnitude of Jokic's feat. In front of a roaring crowd in Ball Arena, Jokic posted numbers never before printed on an official NBA stat sheet: 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists. In the past, Jokic tended to brush aside comments on his individual brilliance, insisting that what truly mattered was the performance of his team.

It's no coincidence, however, that his numbers have kept the Nuggets (41-22) within striking distance of the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, which is currently held by the LA Lakers (40-21).

The impressive record of the Nuggets is yet another argument in favor of Jokic winning his fourth MVP award. Nikola Jokic's performances and unprecedented 30-20-20 game have already built quite a strong case, of course.

Nikola Jokic takes playful jab at teammate for not getting to 30-20-20 in his career

While Nikola Jokic spoke about how he was focused on the immediate future while he chatted with SVP on ESPN, he took on a more playful tone as he interacted with another triple-double machine after the game.

According to Nuggets beat writer Matt Brooks, head coach Michael Malone heard the Joker prodding his record-setting teammate Russell Westbrook in the locker room.

"Michael Malone says he overheard Nikola Jokic jokingly asking the all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook: 'Russ, you didn't get a 30, 20, 20 game before?'" Brooks tweeted.

Westbrook, whose 202 triple-doubles are the most in NBA history, has indeed never tallied a 30-20-20 stat line. At the rate at which the 30-year-old Jokic — who is third all-time in triple-doubles with 158 — is playing, he could possibly surpass Westbrook's record by the time he hangs up his boots.

