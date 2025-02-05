"Thinks he getting a banger like Gelo" - NBA fans ruthlessly troll Miles Bridges latest rap for picking Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan

Miles Bridges has been around the block where his music career is involved. While he was sitting out the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, he released a song that quickly went viral.

With the success of LiAngelo Ball's new song, Bridges looked to put out another hit song two years after the release of his first. He revealed an inside look at this new song, a diss track toward players in the league he doesn't like. Bridges picked Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan, which caught him some strays on social media.

"Bro think he's getting a banger like (LiAngelo Ball)," a fan commented, blasting Bridges.

"You ain't Gelo lil' bro," another added, comparing Bridges with Ball.

"Name one thing Kobe was better at than Jordan," a third fan questioned.

Fans continued to roast Bridges in the comments.

"He's going to be on the trade block tomorrow," a fan boldly predicted.

"Yeah he getting traded," another fan added.

"This surely won't get any traction," a third fan posted. "Bold move by Bridges."

Miles Bridges shines versus the Wizards

Miles Bridges' latest performance drew a much more welcome crowd than his new song. He helped lead the Hornets despite a 124-114 loss versus the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Bridges up notched a triple-double effort in the absence of LaMelo Ball, leading the team in scoring. He scored 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

It was his second consecutive performance with a double-double or better, coming off a 24-point, 12-rebound outing versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. With the loss, Charlotte fell to 1-7 over its last eight games, extending its losing streak to five games.

Miles Bridges has played a crucial role in the Hornets' 33 games this season, averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per outing, shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets are a lowly 12-35 through 47 games, looking to end their skid at home versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

