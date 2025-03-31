"Third splash bro has arrived" - Fans react as Warriors' $22,500,000 center nails 11th career 3-pointer in 10th season, teammates go wild

The Golden State Warriors had an easy night on Sunday as they blew out the San Antonio Spurs 148-106 at the Frost Bank Center. It was so easy that Kevon Looney hit a 3-point shot that made his teammates go wild. Looney's 11th career shot from beyond the arc also received reactions online.

With around three minutes left in the game and Golden State up huge, Pat Spencer found Looney in the corner. Looney, who is in the final year of a three-year $22.5 million contract, splashed his shot from 3-point range as the bench erupted in seeing their big man showcase his shooting prowess.

For those who don't know, Looney had the stroke from beyond the arc in high school and was even compared to Kevin Durant. He suffered hip injuries during his time at UCLA and early in his stint with the Warriors, which is why the franchise helped him reinvent his game.

Fans online began celebrating Kevon Looney's shot, with some even mentioning him as a third Splash Brother. The Golden State Warriors were responsible for creating the Splash Brothers – Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

"THE THIRD SPLASH BRO HAS ARRIVED," a fan tweeted.

"He’s always been a good shooter. Kerr just doesn’t let him shoot!" one fan claimed.

"Never thought I’d see THAT! Awesome big dog!" another one remarked.

Kevon Looney's 3-point shot was his first of the season and just the 11th of his 10-year NBA career. Looney has fully reinvented himself as a rebounder for the Golden State Warriors rather than a scorer when he was in high school and at UCLA.

"Flashback to his days at UCLA," a fan tweeted.

"Remember that Kevon Looney used to be a guard when he was in senior high school?" one fan asked.

"Everyone gangsta until Kevon Looney starts shooting 3s," another fan commented.

Warriors back in West Top 6 after win over Spurs

The Golden State Warriors improved to 43-31 after their dominating win over the San Antonio Spurs. Brandin Podziemski led the way for Golden State, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler each scored 13 points, while Buddy Hield had 19 off the bench.

With their 43rd win of the season, the Dubs are back in the Top 6 in the West and are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the fifth seed. They are still ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers, but it's going to be a tight race with less than three weeks left in the regular season.

