"This ain't natural" - NBA fans stunned by Victor Wembanyama almost dunking his block in unmissable display of freak physical attribute

NBA fans were left in shock and awe by Victor Wembanyama's latest display of his freakish length and athleticism. Wembanyama made his preseason debut on Monday against the Guangzhou Loong Lions from the Chinese Basketball Association. Early in the second quarter, Guan Ziyu drove to the basket after making it past David Jones Garcia. Wembanyama was waiting in the paint and swatted the shot upward, with the ball bouncing on the backboard. It went straight to Julian Champagnie, who passed the ball to Keldon Johnson for the easy layup. While it looked like simple play, Wembanyama almost dunked the ball after blocking the shot. He touched the rim even though he barely jumped for the block. His long reach is one of his out-of-this-world physical attributes, which continues to baffle fans and players. NBA fans online were in awe of Victor Wembanyama's latest feat of freakishness with his block in the preseason. Wembanyama was cleared to play after missing the second half of last season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. Here are some of the comments about the unnatural ability of Wembanyama to block shots at different angles. Run The Play Network @RTPNetworkLINKJust call him an Alien or Kal-El at this point… this ain’t natural lolCoach🧪📋 @LALdeskLINKThe league is done in 2-3 years with WembyBrando @GWOPCUHLINKLook like he was tryna dunk that mf 😭🤣Ty @tyfromnewyorkLINKThis man Wemby is about to do some alien sh*t this season if he’s doing this PRESEASON..Drew @Drewfromweb3LINKThis is absolute goat behavior, he blocked as if it was nothing, wonderful playerListo @ListogetsitLINKWemby is on a different levelVictor Wembanyama had a memorable offseason, starting it off by visiting monks in a Shaolin temple in China. Wembanyama also went to Japan before touring the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. However, the most glaring change in Wembanyama is his added muscle. He looked bigger, showing off his power at training camp. He recently uploaded a power move on teammate Luke Kornet, dropping down the hammer, which went viral. Victor Wembanyama gained 30 pounds in the offseasonVictor Wembanyama gained 30 pounds in the offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)Being a freak of nature isn't enough for Victor Wembanyama, who gained around 30 pounds of muscle in the offseason. The San Antonio Spurs superstar told Kevin Hart at the 2025 Fanatics Fest last June that he added strength training to his regimen, but he had to do it meticulously so that he wouldn't lose his mobility. &quot;I gained probably like 30 pounds,&quot; Wembanyama said, according to Athlon Sports. &quot;I'm in strength training, of course, but the main thing for me is I could, in theory, put on a lot of weight, but I would lose some of my mobility, some of my athleticism. So it's something that needs to be done really carefully.&quot;Wembanyama and the Spurs have four more preseason games before opening the campaign in Dallas on Oct. 22.