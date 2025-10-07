  • home icon
"This ain't natural" - NBA fans stunned by Victor Wembanyama almost dunking his block in unmissable display of freak physical attribute

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:27 GMT
NBA fans stunned by Victor Wembanyama almost dunking his block in unmissable display of freak physical attribute. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans stunned by Victor Wembanyama almost dunking his block in unmissable display of freak physical attribute. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans were left in shock and awe by Victor Wembanyama's latest display of his freakish length and athleticism. Wembanyama made his preseason debut on Monday against the Guangzhou Loong Lions from the Chinese Basketball Association.

Early in the second quarter, Guan Ziyu drove to the basket after making it past David Jones Garcia. Wembanyama was waiting in the paint and swatted the shot upward, with the ball bouncing on the backboard. It went straight to Julian Champagnie, who passed the ball to Keldon Johnson for the easy layup.

While it looked like simple play, Wembanyama almost dunked the ball after blocking the shot. He touched the rim even though he barely jumped for the block. His long reach is one of his out-of-this-world physical attributes, which continues to baffle fans and players.

Trending
NBA fans online were in awe of Victor Wembanyama's latest feat of freakishness with his block in the preseason. Wembanyama was cleared to play after missing the second half of last season due to a blood clot in his shoulder.

Here are some of the comments about the unnatural ability of Wembanyama to block shots at different angles.

Victor Wembanyama had a memorable offseason, starting it off by visiting monks in a Shaolin temple in China. Wembanyama also went to Japan before touring the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

However, the most glaring change in Wembanyama is his added muscle. He looked bigger, showing off his power at training camp. He recently uploaded a power move on teammate Luke Kornet, dropping down the hammer, which went viral.

Victor Wembanyama gained 30 pounds in the offseason

Victor Wembanyama gained 30 pounds in the offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)
Victor Wembanyama gained 30 pounds in the offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

Being a freak of nature isn't enough for Victor Wembanyama, who gained around 30 pounds of muscle in the offseason. The San Antonio Spurs superstar told Kevin Hart at the 2025 Fanatics Fest last June that he added strength training to his regimen, but he had to do it meticulously so that he wouldn't lose his mobility.

"I gained probably like 30 pounds," Wembanyama said, according to Athlon Sports. "I'm in strength training, of course, but the main thing for me is I could, in theory, put on a lot of weight, but I would lose some of my mobility, some of my athleticism. So it's something that needs to be done really carefully."

Wembanyama and the Spurs have four more preseason games before opening the campaign in Dallas on Oct. 22.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
