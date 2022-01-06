"This has always been about accountability" - Vanessa Bryant's lawyer on Kobe Bryant's widow winning court ruling over lawsuit against LA County

Almost two years after the tragic death of LA Lakers legend and basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa is in the middle of a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Vanessa sued the county in October 2021 for invasion of privacy and negligence.

LA County tried to get the lawsuit thrown out of court, but a federal judge sided with Vanessa. A jury trial is expected to happen sometime next month. In a statement to USA Today, Vanessa's attorney released a statement saying that it's not about money, but accountability.

"This has always been about accountability. We look forward to presenting the facts to a jury," attorney Luis Li said.

Vanessa Bryant has accused the county sheriff’s office and fire department employees of taking and sharing photos of Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna's bodies from the crash site. She never gave consent to the department to do so.

Several deputies allegedly shared photos within the department, reaching at least ten employees within 48 hours after the accident. There has even a report saying one deputy allegedly took around hundred photos of the bodies. It's even more disturbing to know that a deputy shared those in a bar.

One bar customer was so bothered by what happened that he filed a complaint with the sheriff's department. Vanessa angrily reacted by filing a lawsuit against LA county, who tried to get the case dismissed and forcing Bryant's widow to undergo a psychiatric examination.

However, a judge has sided with Vanessa, and a jury trial will take place in February. She has since released the names of the officers who allegedly took the pictures. She even said that it's not about the money, but about the fact that she did not want the photos released in public.

Kobe Bryant's second death anniversary this month

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on January 26th, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant perished with his second daughter Gianna and seven other people. His second death anniversary is coming up later this month.

Tributes are likely to pour in at the site of his death, as well as around the city of Los Angeles and all over the world. Murals, flowers, tributes and more are expected to be raised to celebrate the life of Bryant, Gianna and the seven other deceased.

Kobe Bryant was 41 when he died, while Gianna was only 13. Bryant had only started his life after basketball when the tragedy happened. He retired in 2016 with the single greatest final game in the sport's history. He finished with 60 points to help the LA Lakers beat the Utah Jazz.

Bryant was posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2020, and was named one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. The 'Black Mamba' may be gone, but his legacy lives on.

