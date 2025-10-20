"This is America, FIBA refs can't help you here": NBA fans react as Luka Doncic savages Dennis Schroder’s trash talk with laugh

Luka Doncic got into an exchange of words with Dennis Schroder. The LA Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings on Friday in an NBA preseason matchup. While some fans on social media flamed Schroder for going at Doncic in their brief trash talk exchange, it was the German star who got the last laugh.

Ad

The Kings ultimately beat the Lakers, 117-116. While this rarely happens, Schroder was looking like his FIBA form, leading Sacramento to victory. This is quite concerning for Lakers fans, especially considering how it was the stars who played for the most part.

However, regardless of Dennis Schroder's victory over LA, fans on social media blasted him after getting into a war of words with Luka Doncic. While fans passionately told off the German guard, Doncic simply laughed off the situation. Here's what some fans said on X:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HeroOfTheDay @Hero_OfThe_Day This is America kid, those FIBA refs can’t help you here. We posting up skinny nerds 24/7 💪🏼💪🏼

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

77 @F5M_A3_77 @Fullcourtpass This bum think he is cold The refs save your ahh sob

Ad

Hoops @hoops_321 @Fullcourtpass Can’t say Germany and Slovenia have the best history…

Ad

GeorgeMachu @GeorgeMachu @Fullcourtpass Remember when bro said he couldn’t be as loved as dirk because he’s black lmao

Ad

Powerful Nico Harrison @xinterius @Fullcourtpass Why is this role plays talking to Luka

Ad

trueblue 🌎 @beaner4eva @Fullcourtpass Dennis Schroder still mad he didn’t sign that contract the lakers offered him.

Ad

Luka Doncic's efforts fall short against Dennis Schroder

While we still may be in the preseason, some NBA teams are already going full force to test their lineups for the upcoming season. That was the case for the LA Lakers when they took on the Sacramento Kings. The starting five of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton and Gabe Vincent played the most minutes on Friday.

Ad

While the Lakers' roster looked stacked compared to the Kings, they ultimately lost to a team led by Dennis Schroder. The German guard rallied Sacramento to victory with 25 points, three rebounds and one steal. Schroder also shot an efficient 58.8% accuracy from the field.

Trying to lead the Purple and Gold to victory was none other than Luka Doncic. The Slovenian star nearly had a double-double performance with 31 points, nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Doncic also sank six 3-pointers and shot at a 50% accuracy from the field.

Despite his efforts, Doncic and the Lakers still fell short against the Kings, who barely had the same star power they did. With that in mind, this might not sit well with LA fans heading into the regular season. Hopefully, the story won't be the same come tip-off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More