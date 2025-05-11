"This is the ANT we know holy sht": NBA fans stunned as Anthony Edwards unleashes vicious poster dunk on $22,500,000 Warriors vet

Throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs, Anthony Edwards has pulled off one highlight after another. In Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, Edwards created another viral moment that set the internet on fire.

Ad

With under two minutes to go in the third quarter and the Warriors up 67-62, Ant-Man drove down the gut of the defense and was met by Kevon Looney at the rim. Though Looney — a veteran on a $22.5 million contract, according to Spotrac — has held the fort against athletic specimens for years, he found himself on the wrong end of a posterizing dunk in this sequence:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards' dunk over Looney drew plenty of excitement from fans online:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the ANT we know holy sht," one fan tweeted.

"Delete the footage man," another fan tweeted.

"Surprised it’s not a offensive foul," another fan stated.

"F*** THE WARRIORS," another fan commented.

"THERE WE GO ANT!!," another fan echoed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.