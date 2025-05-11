"This is the ANT we know holy sht": NBA fans stunned as Anthony Edwards unleashes vicious poster dunk on $22,500,000 Warriors vet

Throughout the 2025 NBA playoffs, Anthony Edwards has pulled off one highlight after another. In Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, Edwards created another viral moment that set the internet on fire.
With under two minutes to go in the third quarter and the Warriors up 67-62, Ant-Man drove down the gut of the defense and was met by Kevon Looney at the rim. Though Looney — a veteran on a $22.5 million contract, according to Spotrac — has held the fort against athletic specimens for years, he found himself on the wrong end of a posterizing dunk in this sequence:
Edwards' dunk over Looney drew plenty of excitement from fans online:
"This is the ANT we know holy sht," one fan tweeted.
"Delete the footage man," another fan tweeted.
"OMG ANT," another fan reacted.
"Surprised it’s not a offensive foul," another fan stated.
"F*** THE WARRIORS," another fan commented.
"THERE WE GO ANT!!," another fan echoed.
