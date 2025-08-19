"This is not assault," "Deserves to be arrested": Gilbert Arenas and his wife split over Sha’Carri Richardson domestic violence double standards

Gilbert Arenas and his wife Melli Monaco cover an assortment of topics in their social media content. This week, they discussed a sensitive topic involving one of the most prominent athletes in America today.In a livestream posted on Monaco's YouTube channel this past Monday, the couple talked about the recent incident in which Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on July 27 for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Christian Coleman inside a Seattle airport. According to police reports, Richardson attempted to yank Coleman's bag away, shoved him into a wall, and stood in front of him as he tried to walk away.Arenas expressed his belief that Richardson's actions did not constitute an offense that was bad enough to land the Olympic gold medalist a prison sentence.&quot;This is not assault. From what I'm seeing, I wouldn't consider that an assault for you to be in jail,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;The fact that he couldn't juke the s*** out of her...you see her coming...there's a lot of things he could have done.&quot; [Timestamp - 13:43]Monaco, meanwhile, saw the Richardson situation a different way.&quot;Even if the consequences are not going to be as high for her because she's a woman, she deserves to be arrested.&quot; Monaco countered. [Timestamp - 14:45]Though Arenas acknowledged the possibility that the case might have been different had the roles been reversed, he stood by his argument by saying that Coleman was not in any real danger in that altercation.&quot;Yes, it's double standard to the fact that he is a man, so whatever she's doing to him doesn't phase him...it wasn't to the point where he was in some type of physical harm.&quot; [Timestamp - 9:50]For her part, Monaco implied that the situation could have been prevented if Richardson had not gotten physical with her boyfriend.&quot;To me, it's kind of like, the principle. Don't put your hands on nobody, so you won't have any issues,&quot; she said. &quot;Women always want to be like, oh they're stronger. They come in your face, do all types of shit, push you...then if you get too upset and respond in any type of way that's a little physical, they're after you right away. You're the man, you shouldn't do that.&quot; [Timestamp - 10:34]Arenas and Monaco, who got married earlier this year, clearly did not see eye to eye on this issue, with the former Washington Wizards star speaking in defense of Richardson and his wife questioning the &quot;double standard&quot; that appears to be in effect in this situation.&quot;Make it a free a** whooping&quot;: Gilbert Arenas gives &quot;marching orders&quot; to his podcast co-host amidst 1v1 challengeElsewhere in Arenas' world of content, he has &quot;ordered&quot; his podcast co-host Nick Young to properly represent &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; in a one-on-one contest that he has been challenged to.In a livestream with the &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; crew, Arenas told Young to get the job done against Patrick Beverley, who has been challenging Swaggy P to meet him on the hardcourt.&quot;Somebody gotta play him,&quot; Arenas said in the livestream. &quot;Make it a free a** whooping, there has got to be a free a** whooping at this point.&quot;Despite Young's request for Arenas to &quot;put the money up,&quot; it appears that Arenas just wants to see this one-on-one contest go down once and for all.