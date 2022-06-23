"This was the best I've ever seen him in terms of his two-way performance" - Steve Kerr praises Steph Curry for peaking in playoffs, winning his first Finals MVP trophy

Steph Curry cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players ever by winning his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP trophy. Curry was clearly the best player in the Finals, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted that Curry also played great defense against the Boston Celtics.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Kerr opened up about Curry's Finals masterclass. The four-time champion coach said that Curry peaked during the title run. He also expressed concern about the two-time MVP turning 35 but praised his two-way performance in the Finals.

"He absolutely peaked in the playoffs," Kerr said. "I think it's going to be harder for him next year at 35 and the following year to put together an 82-game season like he did seven years ago."

Kerr continued:

"But in the playoffs, when you've got time off in between games, and you're really locked in? This was the best I've ever seen him in terms of his two-way performance."

According to StatMuse, Curry was one of the best defensive players last season. He had a defensive rating of 107.6, which was 13th-best in the NBA. He also had a 106.4 defensive rating in the Finals. Even though his defense was top-notch this postseason, his scoring and shooting have always been his strength.

Curry averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals in the postseason. He shot 45.9%, including 39.7% from the three. In the Finals, he fared even better at 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. His field goal percentage improved to 48.2%, and he shot 43.7% threes.

What's next for Steph Curry?

Steph Curry is the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

Steph Curry has done it all in his NBA career. He's considered the greatest shooter of all time. He already has four championships, a Finals MVP trophy, two regular season MVPs, an All-Star Game MVP and a Magic Johnson WCF trophy.

Curry is also an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion and a two-time 3-point shootout winner. He's a member of the exlcusive 50-40-90 club and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Despite all these accomplishments, what's next for Curry?

Warriors coach Kerr joked after winning the championship that Curry's resume is not yet complete. He noted that Curry does not own an Olympic gold medal. Kerr added that he'll try his best to include Curry in Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"He's missing an Olympic Gold Medal," Kerr said. "I think he really has to focus on being on the 2024 Olympic Team. That's the last thing for his career. Sorry, I couldn't resist."

In addition to an Olympic gold medal, Curry will likely continue to try and win more titles. Winning his fifth or even sixth championship would put him among the elite of the elite.

