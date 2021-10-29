"This is the best I’ve felt in a very long time" - Kemba Walker on playing for the New York Knicks and starting the season well

Kemba Walker has said that he is at his happiest after two seasons battling with injuries. He seems to be finding his stride with the New York Knicks this season. Walker has appeared in 99 games in the last two seasons while also missing back-to-backs to rest his knee, which has bothered him since joining the Boston Celtics.

After being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then bought out by the team, Walker signed a two-year $18 million contract with this hometown team, the New York Knicks. So far this season, Walker has started all five games for the Knicks, averaging 26.8 minutes.

Following his team's thrilling 104-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls, Walker said:

“This is the best I’ve felt in a very long time. My days consist of me taking care of myself. I don’t mean that when I’m in the facility with the trainers. I mean that when I’m home. When I’m in my room, I’m taking care of my knee. That’s like my whole day. There’s a lot of preparation leading up to these games for me.’’

Walker led the Knicks in scoring 21 points, shooting 58% from the field and going 5-6 from behind the three-point arc in that game.

For the season, Walker is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 assists, but he has shot 49% from the field and 58% from the three on 10.2 field goal attempts. During his two seasons with the Celtics, he shot 42% from the field and 37% from the three on 15.8 attempts.

The Knicks have depth behind Kemba Walker

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker

The New York Knicks have two great backup guards, which means Kemba Walker doesn't need to push himself much in games. Walker has yet to play over 30 minutes in any game outside of a double-overtime victory on opening night.

His 26.8 minutes a game is the lowest in his career, and even though it will likely go up, his career average is 33.6 minutes a game. Due to his recent injury history, head coach Tom Thibodeau might try to keep Walkers' minutes per game under 30, and he has the backup players to do that.

So far this season, Derrick Rose is averaging 22.6 minutes per game, and is putting up Sixth Man of the Year award numbers. Rose is scoring 13.8 points per game on 10.4 shots per outing, shooting at 48% from the field and 55% from the three on 4.4 attempts.

Rose has a history of knee injuries, which is why Immanuel Quickley could play a key role this season. Quickley is averaging 5.6 points per game in 13.8 minutes.

However, after the double-overtime victory, Quickley had 20 minutes and scored 16 points. It was a blowout win for the Washington Wizards, but Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose played under 25 minutes.

Quickley's opportunities might be few and far between, but if he takes advantage of them, he could have more opportunities as the season goes on.

